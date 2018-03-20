Rachio 3 uses hyperlocal weather to run your sprinklers
Rachio's 2nd Generation Smart Sprinkler was already pretty great. It could watch the weather and adapt your sprinkler schedule for you. Thankfully, Rachio is not resting on its laurels. The smart sprinkler company is introducing its third generation model on Tuesday. While not radically different from what came before, the Rachio 3 will offer more refined weather awareness and compatibility with a new Flow meter.
Like the previous generation, Rachio 3 replaces the controller for your in-ground sprinklers. You can preorder the sprinkler now on the company's site for a discount. At retail, the Rachio 3 will cost $250 for an eight-zone model and $300 for 16 zones. That's a $50 bump over the price of the Rachio 2.
The Flow meter is also brand new to Rachio's lineup. You can preorder that on the company's site as well for $100. You'll need a Rachio 3 controller to connect to it, and you can buy them packaged together for $330 for eight zones and $380 for 16. Rachio's promising highly accurate water flow readings. Better yet, the Flow meter will be able to detect leaks and shut down the water supply if it spots one. Both the Flow meter and Rachio 3 will start shipping out in April.
Has the smart garden grown?
Spring has sprung and we're celebrating with a close look at the state of the smart garden.
It's spring! Let's talk smart outdoor tech
Read on to discover the latest smart home gadgets for your yard.
Scott's Gro resurrects a couple of my smart garden favorites
Scott's wants to make everything in your smart garden work together, and it brought back a couple of familiar gadgets to help.
Can a grown-up Google Home hurt Amazon where it counts?
The Google Home came into its own as a smart speaker in 2017. Now we'll find out if that matters.
How many household chores can you automate right now?
We break down the smart home gadgets to get you out of doing chores.
Get your plants online with our smart garden buying guide
With the right gadgets, the grass doesn't always have to be greener on the other side of the fence.
Google Home just took a big bite out of Alexa's lead in the smart home
Starting today, Google's smart speaker can control a variety of new devices, including locks and sprinklers.
Amazon's Alexa Fund just made its biggest investment yet
The online mega-retailer joined a $35 million funding round for the makers of the Alexa-compatible Ecobee smart thermostat -- a top rival of Nest.
Say the word and your sprinklers will respond, thanks to GreenIQ and Amazon Echo
The GreenIQ Smart Garden Hub now works with Amazon's digital assistant, Alexa.
Crave giveaway: Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller
Will the Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller save you money by saving water? Enter to win a chance to find out, and outsmart-yard the Joneses.
Alexa and Nexia: a match made at CES
The smart home platform is one of a rapidly growing number of products and services to integrate with the popular connected speaker.
GreenIQ gets a Do button on the Apple Watch
GreenIQ's hub will bring sprinkler control to your wrist through IFTTT.
The Instant Pot Max cooks faster thanks to higher pressure. It also sports slick touchscreen controls.
The Coravin Model Eleven opens wine without removing the cork, preserves your vino with argon gas and uses Bluetooth...
The Wi-Fi-connected Cool-Cooker from Gourmia uses both heat and cold to make meals at the right time.
You put the BoxLock on a container where delivery people stow your stuff. Only you and the deliverer can open the...
This fully loaded bedside table lulls you to sleep while it recharges your phone and other mobile gear.
You can use it to distill water, or hop oils or whatever other completely legal things come to mind.
The upcoming Blink Video Doorbell will cost just $99 -- if you already have a Blink Sync Module.
The Lenovo Smart Display fits Google Assistant into an Echo Show competitor.
The blender has a built-in scale and Bluetooth connection so you can use an app to build a better smoothie.
Smart doorbell maker Ring wants to protect more of your home with its new DIY security system.
Meet the Netgear Arlo Outdoor Smart Home Security Light, a smart floodlight that watches over your yard.