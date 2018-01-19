The Good The Q Acoustics M2 sounds way better than the speakers on your TV. The build quality is very good and the number of inputs offered is good for the price.
The Bad The sound of the Q Acoustics M2 is quite constrained, even compared to units in its price range. It lacks the subwoofer output that would help provide some oomph, and there's no HDMI switching.
The Bottom Line The Q Acoustics M2 is a compact sound base with clean sonics and a handy HDMI connection, but competing units deliver more impact for home theater.
|
Compare
|Q Acoustics M2
|Vizio SB3621
|Yamaha YAS-207
|Amazon Echo Dot (2nd Generation)
|Google Home
|Price
|$350 Amazon.com
|$150 Dell Home
|$270 Amazon.com
|$50 Amazon.com
|$129 Dell Home
|Design
|Features
|Sound
|...
|...
|Value
|...
|...
A compact sound base that sounds small against the competition
This time last year we were ready to write off sound bases: most TVs didn't fit on them anymore, and sound bars let you upgrade with a subwoofer, a path seemingly closed to their larger siblings.
Then, along came Sonos Playbase ($699.00 at Amazon.com), which sounds better than many sound bars and 'bases. With a renewed appreciation for the "speaker you can plop a TV on" category comes products like the Q Acoustics M2. While it's not as "fancy" as the Sonos product it manages to be both a whole lot cheaper and able to offer one important feature the Playbase can't: HDMI. But how does the Q Acoustics compare against products its own size, like the affordable Fluance A40?
At $349, the M2 is firmly in the midrange of TV speakers, and is fairly likable for the price. Like the company's similarly priced M4 before it, the M2 eschews good looks for performance, but the M4 sounds a bit better. If you're set on a sound base though, our favorite non-Sonos choice is the cheaper Fluance AB40, which offers even better sonic capabilities.