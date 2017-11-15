Smart plugs bring everyday devices into the smart home with relative ease these days. Now, PureGear, maker of mobile phone accessories, is throwing its hat in with the PureSwitch. This $40 smart plug works with Apple HomeKit, and it's a straightforward, easy way to smarten up your home's devices or smaller appliances.

Chris Monroe/CNET

The team at PureGear say they are looking toward home automation and connected car technology as the company's next area of growth. Enter the PureSwitch smart plug. This small, white plug works much like other smart plugs we've seen, and it's reasonably priced at $40. If your smart home is built on the HomeKit platform, this plug is a great way to automate small devices. If it isn't, you'll need to look elsewhere. The PureSwitch is currently only available in the US, but the price converts to roughly £30 or AU$52.

Features

The PureSwitch is pretty simplistic, as far as smart plugs go. It's exclusive to HomeKit. There is no dimming option for lights or any sort of energy tracking, and Android users will, of course, be completely left out. But this smart plug does what it says: it turns things on and off. The extra feature that makes this smart plug a thoughtful piece of tech is the additional USB 2.0 port with 10W/5V/2.1A output for charging. It's a helpful, unobtrusive way to charge a second device without filling up the wall outlet. It makes sense if you're controlling a lamp on a nightstand or foyer table, where you might also leave a phone or fitness tracker.