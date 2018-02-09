PowerVision's underwater drone PowerRay is super easy to pilot

Having already shown off its chops last year with an egg-shaped PowerEgg ($1,149.00 at Amazon Marketplace) drone, Beijing-based PowerVision is taking to the seas and lakes with its new PowerRay, one of the most easiest drones I've piloted by far.

Unlike with flying drones, you don't have to worry about the PowerRay running into trees or crash-landing and hitting someone. But you do have to take care not to smash into rocks or the undersides of boats while avoiding sharks. (Or ducks, depending on where you pilot it.)

The controls are easy -- one joystick controls the depth, the other handles movement. The drone stays in place unless there are strong currents to push it around, so you can easily hover and watch its footage in high resolution through the your Android or iOS phone. It connects to your phone over Wi-Fi from its base station, which is connected to the drone with a 50m (164 feet) or 70m (229 feet) cable. Wi-Fi doesn't work well under water, so the drone needs to be tethered.