Enlarge Image Claire Reilly/CNET

Millennials! Your personal brand is lagging! Time to get yourself a backpack that will display all your selfies, Insta posts and Snapchat screenshots while you walk around the streets of Hipsterville.

The Pop-I backpack is essentially a Kindle in a backpack, but instead of high-brow literature, this e-ink display shows photos taken straight from your phone. With the help of an app, you can take a selfie or pick a shot from your gallery and push it straight to your back.

Unlike your threadbare old Jansport, the Pop-I features:

Shatterproof, waterproof, flexible display

Removable tablet that fits into a window on the back of the bag

10-inch screen

Long battery life

Lightweight bag with padded pocket for laptop

E-ink display keeps image on your bag until you change it

Santa Monica company Pop-I (the same name as the bag) is less than a year old, but according to brand manager Brie Arbaugh, there are big plans for the accessory including a smaller format Sport bag with 4.7-inch display.

For now, the 10-inch Classic bag is set to launch in the US in Spring of 2017 for $99 (roughly AU$135 or £80). Finally, a chance for Millennials to put their faces on every possible inch of their outfit.