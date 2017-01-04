Millennials! Your personal brand is lagging! Time to get yourself a backpack that will display all your selfies, Insta posts and Snapchat screenshots while you walk around the streets of Hipsterville.
The Pop-I backpack is essentially a Kindle in a backpack, but instead of high-brow literature, this e-ink display shows photos taken straight from your phone. With the help of an app, you can take a selfie or pick a shot from your gallery and push it straight to your back.
Unlike your threadbare old Jansport, the Pop-I features:
- Shatterproof, waterproof, flexible display
- Removable tablet that fits into a window on the back of the bag
- 10-inch screen
- Long battery life
- Lightweight bag with padded pocket for laptop
- E-ink display keeps image on your bag until you change it
Santa Monica company Pop-I (the same name as the bag) is less than a year old, but according to brand manager Brie Arbaugh, there are big plans for the accessory including a smaller format Sport bag with 4.7-inch display.
For now, the 10-inch Classic bag is set to launch in the US in Spring of 2017 for $99 (roughly AU$135 or £80). Finally, a chance for Millennials to put their faces on every possible inch of their outfit.