Polk

Polk continues its aggressive assault on the budget end of the sound bar market here at CES with the Signa S1, which somehow manages to pack in a separate slim-line subwoofer despite only being $179.

The main sound bar is a compact unit standing at 2 inches tall, and it comes with all of the sound processing you'd expect, including Dolby Digital and Polk's own modes: Voice Adjust, Movies, Music and Night.

The sound bar also includes Bluetooth streaming and optical connectivity, and the company will even throw in an optical cable in the box. At that price, I hope it throws in batteries for the remote too!

The Signa S1 follows the excellent $299 MagniFi Mini, which is one of our favorite budget sound bars. We look forward to testing the S1 and seeing how it stacks up. It could be one of the best values in home theater yet.

Availability and international pricing is yet to be announced, but $179 converts to roughly £145 or $245.