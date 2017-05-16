Polk introduces its first 5.1-capable Chromecast sound bar

Polk has announced its latest sound bar, the MagniFi MAX, which offers a slew of connectivity and the ability to incorporate rear speakers to become a 5.1 system.

The sound bar is available with rear speakers for $599 (MagniFi MAX SR) or without for $499. The SR-1 rears are available as an upgrade for $125. Both versions incorporate a wireless 8-inch ported sub and feature a low profile 2-inch 'bar.

The sound bar comes with plenty of sound processing tricks including the company's own Stereo Dimensional Array technology which is designed to give the user an ultra-wide sound stage. It also comes with Voice Adjust for clearer dialog and from what we've seen on other Polk models it should work rather well.

The kit includes three built-In Ultra HD 4K HDMI (HDCP 2.2) inputs, one HDMI (ARC) output, an optical input for TV audio, AUX 3.5mm, Bluetooth, and Ethernet.

The sound bar is one of several from the company we've seen that eschews DTS Play-Fi for Google's Chromecast built-in. Polk was one of the first partners for DTS' multi-room technology though it still has models that support it such as the Polk SB1 Plus.

We've been impressed with Polk's latest sound bars, particularly the $199 Signa S1 and $270 Polk MagniFi Mini so it will be interesting to see how the MagniFi Max performs.

The two versions of the MagniFi Max will be available in August 2017 while UK and Australian availability yet to be announced. Expect the UK pricing to be similar, just in pounds, while Australian pricing is likely to be over AU$1000.

