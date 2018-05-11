Polk's $200 Google Assistant speaker is here to assist you

Polk

The $200 smart speaker market is suddenly getting very competitive, with Polk now joining the ranks of Pioneer, Onkyo, JBL and Sonos.

The Google Assistant-powered Polk Assist is a compact countertop model that comes in black or light gray, with a dedicated woofer and tweeter on board.

As a Google speaker it also offers Chromecast ($35.00 at Dell Home) built-in for multiroom support and streaming from apps including Pandora, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, and Spotify.

The Polk could also be used to control the company's Chromecast built-in sound bars: the MagniFi Mini and MagniFi Max.

Proving that Polk isn't choosing favorites, the company also offers the Amazon Alexa-toting CommandBar as well as a few older PlayFi speakers.

Our favorite speaker in this category is still the Sonos One ($199.00 at Amazon.com), which sounds great, works with Sonos' excellent multiroom system and supports Amazon Alexa -- and, coming this year perhaps as soon as July, Google Assistant as well. That's going to make the market tougher for speakers like the Polk Assist that only support one voice assistant.

The Polk Assist is due in June for $199.