Polar's new A370 premium fitness tracker is set to compete with Fitbit's Charge 2

Polar's A370 ships in June.

Polar's A370 premium fitness tracker is identical to the earlier A360, but has some small but important feature upgrades: It adds 24/7 continuous wrist-based heart-rate tracking and the company's Polar Sleep Plus analytics. The price for the A370 is the same as the A360 -- $179 or £169.50 -- and ships in June with pre-orders starting now.

Like the A360, the A370 is waterproof and has a glass lens color touch display, as well as vibrating notifications. The interchangeable band comes in a variety of color options.

Here are the A370's key specs. We'll have a full review in the coming weeks.

  • Weight: 31.7g
  • Wristband thickness: 13.5 mm
  • Wristband width: 23.5
  • Wristband size: S, M/L
  • Waterproof (WR30)
  • Wide-viewing angle full color TFT display with capacitive touchscreen
  • Screen resolution 80 x 160 pixels
  • Screen size 13mm x 27mm
  • Polar proprietary optical heart rate module (2 green LEDs, 1 photodiode, analog front-end)
  • Rechargeable 110 mAh battery
  • Battery life up to 3 days with 24/7 activity tracking, including 1 hour of training per day (without smart notifications in use) with continuous HR

