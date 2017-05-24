Polar's new A370 premium fitness tracker is set to compete with Fitbit's Charge 2

Enlarge Image Polar

Polar's A370 premium fitness tracker is identical to the earlier A360, but has some small but important feature upgrades: It adds 24/7 continuous wrist-based heart-rate tracking and the company's Polar Sleep Plus analytics. The price for the A370 is the same as the A360 -- $179 or £169.50 -- and ships in June with pre-orders starting now.

Like the A360, the A370 is waterproof and has a glass lens color touch display, as well as vibrating notifications. The interchangeable band comes in a variety of color options.

Here are the A370's key specs. We'll have a full review in the coming weeks.