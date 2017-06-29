Plantronics' new Voyager 3200 Series ($100) mono Bluetooth headset may not look all that new to people who are familiar with the company's slightly more expensive Voyager Edge headset, but it does have some feature upgrades that make it more of a business-class product.

The biggest addition is something Plantronics calls triple-mic noise-canceling technology. "The precision-tuned, triple-mic design with enhanced digital signal processors (DSPs) separates your speech from background noise, delivering clear voice quality to you and your listener," the company says, touting the feature.

The other major change from the Voyager Edge is the design of the included charging case, which delivers up to 10 extra hours of talk time (the headset set itself delivers up to 6 hours of talk time when fully charged). The new-look case has a strap on it that allows you to hang from a belt look or a strap on your bag.

I've been playing around with an early sample of the 3200 Series and have been generally impressed with both its ergonomics and performance. I'm still a fan of the wrap-around-the-ear Voyager 5200 Series, which costs about the same, but the 3200 Series will appeal to people who are looking for a headset that has a little more discreet look to it and is easy to pop in and out of your ear.

Plantronics says the Voyager 3200 Series will include different bundle options as well as a step-up UC version that will cost $220 when it arrives in late July. The Voyager 3200 UC includes a Bluetooth USB audio processor to connect to a Mac, PC, tablet or smartphone for unified communications applications.

Here are the Voyager 3200 Series key features, according to Plantronics: