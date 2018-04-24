Plantronics put out an affordable wireless on-ear headphone last year called the BackBeat Go 500 that sounded decent and fit comfortably -- for an on-ear model anyway. Now the company is bringing the same value concept to an over-ear design with the new BackBeat Go 600, which costs $100 and comes in four color options. (We're awaiting UK and Australian pricing and will update this post when we get it. $100 is about £70 or AU$130 converted.)
While the feature set is pretty no-frills -- there's no noise canceling -- the BackBeat Go 600 does have two equalization (EQ) modes. You can alternate between "Bass Boost" and "Balanced" EQ with the press of a button.
With memory foam in their earcups, the headphones look comfortable. I'll have more to say about what it's like to wear them -- and how they sound -- when I get my hands on a review sample in the near future.
In the meantime, here's a look at the BackBeat Go 600's key specs, according to Plantronics:
- Rechargeable battery delivers up to 18 hours of wireless listening time
- Connect at up to 33 feet (10 meters) to Bluetooth-compatible phones and tablets
- Earcups fold flat for storage in an included carrying pouch
- Also included: An audio cable for wired listening, even if the battery is dead
- On-ear controls for pause/play, skipping tracks, adjusting volume and taking calls
- Wideband-enabled microphone for making calls
- Answer calls or accesses Siri, Google Now and Cortana hands-free via voice command
- Available now for $100 in four colors: black, khaki, navy and gray.
