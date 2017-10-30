Plantronics describes its BackBeat Fit 300 Series ($80, £90, AU$120) as "one of the world's lightest Bluetooth headphones designed to easily transition between fitness and everyday life." The headphone is available in four color options: black and gray, dark blue and blue, gray and coral, and -- at select retailers -- gray and lime green.

I've been playing around with them for a little over a month. My original feelings have only been reinforced, which is why this rated review is largely unchanged from my first impressions in September. When I wore them they felt light and unobtrusive, yet I was able to get a secure, tight seal thanks to the integrated loops and oval design of the eartips. More companies are moving to an oval tip design. Jaybird has them for its Run and Freedom Wireless 2 headphones and Bose (SoundSport Wireless ($149.00 at Amazon.com), SoundSport Free) has had oval tips for several years. The Plantronics tips are shaped a bit different, however. These are noise-isolating headphones designed to seal off your ear canal.

I thought they sounded good, too, with decent bass and a reasonable amount of clarity for this type of headphone. They're right there with the BeatsX and other in-ear sports headphones that cost over $100. They also work decently as a wireless headset for making calls and their wireless connection was rock solid.

Battery life is rated at up to six hours, which is not bad but not great, and the ear buds are joined by a nice "low-friction" cloth cable. I also liked the included carrying pouch.