Let's face it: the speaker built into your iPhone sounds pretty bad. Pioneer's no-hassle Lighting-powered speaker, the Rayz Rally, is a real upgrade.
Available worldwide in Apple Stores and from Apple.com in ice, onyx or space gray colors for $100, £100 or AU$160, the tiny, pocket-size speaker dongle plugs into the Lightning port of your iOS device. It draws power from your phone, so there's no internal battery -- and no charging required. A mini business-grade speakerphone aimed at "digital nomads" who work from anywhere, it also has no trouble playing music or the sound from your video content.
The single button on the speaker serves as a mute button during phone calls (so callers can't hear you) or a pause/play button while listening to music or videos. And like the Rayz Plus headphone, there's a pass-through Lightning port integrated into the speaker that allows you to charge your phone with a separate Lightning cable.