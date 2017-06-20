Meet the first Lightning-powered speaker for iPhones

You may have missed it but Pioneer recently started shipping in-ear noise-cancelling headphones that connect to an iOS device with a Lightning cable. The concept behind the Rayz and Rayz Plus isn't a new one, but Pioneer's Lighting-powered speaker, the Rayz Rally, is being billed as the first of its kind. It's now available worldwide in Apple Stores and apple.com in Ice, Onyx or Space Gray for $100, £100 or AU$160.

Aimed at "digital nomads" who work from anywhere, the tiny, pocket-sized speaker looks like a dongle of sorts and plugs into the Lightning port of your iOS device. It draws power from the host device, so there's no internal battery -- and no charging required. Ostensibly designed as a mini business-grade speakerphone, it has no trouble playing music or the sound from your video content.

pioneerrays-stillEnlarge Image

Watching a CNET video with the Rayz Rally.

 Richard Peterson, CNET

The single button on the speaker serves as a mute button during phone calls (so callers can't hear you) or a pause/play button while listening to music or videos. And like with the Rayz Plus headphone, there's a pass-through Lightning port integrated into the speaker that allows you to charge your phone with a separate Lightning cable.

In my initial tests, the speaker wasn't a big drain on my iPhone's battery, but -- again -- it does sip a little juice from your phone to power itself.

The speaker's software can be upgraded through the free Rayz companion app and there's a noise-reduction feature that helps cut down on background noise in a room while you're making a call. A simple cloth carrying pouch is included. 

As for sound, the speaker does sound louder and fuller than your iPhone's speakers, but it's not on the same level as a $100 Bluetooth speaker such as the JBL Flip 4 or UE Wonderboom. The Rally is a step up from your phone's internal speakers if you're listening to music (though it's not really an upgrade over the iPad Pro's speakers), but as a single speaker it's strongest in the midrange and tuned with an ear toward people's voices. It's not totally devoid of bass, but there certainly isn't much of it.

pioneer-rayz-rallyEnlarge Image

The Rayz Rally has a free companion app that allows you to upgrade the software on the speaker.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Ultimately, the Rally is at its best and excels as a speakerphone for making voice and video calls. My only issue with it is that its $100 price is pretty steep. It's new to the market, so we'll see how things shake out, but hopefully we'll see someday at closer to $50, because that's where it really should be priced.

I'll have a full review after I play around with it for a few more days.

