Philips hopes you'll prefer using your phone to stream to its new TVs.

The PFL5922 series uses a technology called Chromecast built-in to allow you to "Cast" apps like Netflix, YouTube and Hulu from your phone to the TV. It works exactly like Google's $35 Chromecast dongle, but you don't have to hang it off the back of the TV -- or remember to select its input. It's built right in.

Like a Chromecast, the TVs will also accept limited voice commands from Google Home speakers, for example to play videos on YouTube. More Google Home functionality including on-screen weather and calendar reports is coming soon.

Vizio has been selling TVs equipped with this feature for the last couple of years, and I'm not a huge fan. TVs with Chromecast built-in lack an on-screen menu to select apps, which I find more convenient than using your phone (although later this year Vizio will add an on-screen apps menu to its TVs). And Amazon Video, an extremely popular streaming TV service, doesn't work with Chromecast built-in.

Th Philips sets are equipped with 4K resolution and HDR capability, promising improved image quality, but I don't expect the same level of performance as I saw with those Vizio sets like the M series. The main reason is that the PFL5922 appears to lack local dimming, a technology that improves contrast and picture quality with all sources. We've reached out to Philips to confirm whether that's the case -- judging from its description its "macro dimming" seems to dims the whole backlight, which isn't as effective -- and we'll update this article when we can confirm. The Philips also lacks the Dolby Vision HDR support found on many competing TVs.

Unlike those Vizio TVs, however, the PFL5922 does include a built-in tuner for over-the-air TV reception, so it may appeal more to cord-cutters.

The Philips PFL5922 series is available now at prices similar to Vizio's 2017 M series and a bit higher than TCL's 2017 P series.

Philips PFL5922 series Model Size Price 43PFL5922 43 inches $530 50PFL5922 50 inches $600 55PFL5922 55-inches $700 65PFL5922 65-inches $1,200

Philips PFL5922 key specs