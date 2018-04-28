Pizza rolls were a substantial part of my diet during my college dorm days. They were easy to pop in a microwave and gave me enough sustenance to stay up all night reading about post-Civil War American history.

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

I would've been in heaven if I'd have access to the $300 Philips Airfryer Avance Collection ($199.95 at Amazon.com). Frozen foods like pizza rolls are the air fryer's sweet spot -- during cooking tests, it heated these items evenly, cooked them faster than a full-sized oven and created a crispy exterior that you can't get in the microwave.

But if you're like me and have matured past pizza rolls (and your metabolism just can't handle the processed cheese like it used to), you're going to be unsatisfied with the Avance. The air fryer can cook fresh, not frozen, foods such as homemade french fries or chicken wings, but the results are barely on par with what you could do in the oven you already have. Plus, it takes just as long to cook fresh food in the Avance as it would in an oven.

The Avance is part of an appliance category that has really good PR and buzz right now. While air fryers are popular, you don't really need one if you have an oven. Want something on your countertop to heat up some snacks? Go with a toaster oven, which has more functions than the Avance or its brethren (air fryers can't even toast bread).