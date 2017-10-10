Low-cost, high-efficiency LED light bulbs are now more norm than exception in your local lighting aisle, and that means that manufacturers are starting to get creative in order to stand out. One good example: the "WarmGlow" line of dimmable LEDs from Philips. Dim each one's brightness, and the color temperature will fall with it, changing from a bright, yellowy 2,700 K to an orange, candle-like glow.

It's a subtle effect that's intended to mimic the color of an old-school incandescent filament, so it only made sense for Philips to trot the feature out in a bulb with an old-school design. That bulb, the clear glass version of the Philips 60W Replacement WarmGlow LED, sells in a two-pack at Home Depot for a little less than $12.

$6 per bulb is basically the average going rate for a dimmable 60W replacement LED these days, so you're not paying a premium for that WarmGlow dimming. Even if WarmGlow leaves you cold, the bulb's specs are solid enough to make the bulb a good value in its own right.

The only real issue with the bulb is that its faux-filament build means that the light it puts out includes some potentially ugly shadows. Each "filament" is actually just a bunch of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) arranged in a column. Some of those little columns of light face inward, which means they cast shadows of the other columns sitting in their way. A similar bulb from GE had the same problem, though not as pronounced as with the WarmGlow LED.

Maybe that's supposed to be part of the old-fashioned effect, but to me, it makes for an unpleasant spread of light -- especially when the bulb shines from under a lampshade.

In fairness, people probably aren't going to buy this bulb just to hide it under a lampshade (and if they are, they should just get the standard WarmGlow LED without the old-fashioned design). Those fake filaments are really meant for exposed bulb fixtures, where you might want a more nostalgic-looking bulb, even if it comes with a couple of shadows.