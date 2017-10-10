CNET también está disponible en español.

Philips 60W Replacement WarmGlow LED (clear glass) review:

Old-school cool from the vintage-style Philips WarmGlow LED

Reviewed:
MSRP: $11.65
The Good The WarmGlow LED is bright and efficient, and it performs well on dimmer switches. Dim it down low, and the color temperature of the light will fall from yellow to orange, mimicking an old-school incandescent.

The Bad The faux-filament build casts ugly, shadowy streaks within the bulb's pool of light, making it a bad pick to put under a lampshade.

The Bottom Line Fake filaments bulbs like this one are a nostalgic novelty, but the WarmGlow LED is a decent choice if that's the aesthetic you're going for.

Low-cost, high-efficiency LED light bulbs are now more norm than exception in your local lighting aisle, and that means that manufacturers are starting to get creative in order to stand out. One good example: the "WarmGlow" line of dimmable LEDs from Philips. Dim each one's brightness, and the color temperature will fall with it, changing from a bright, yellowy 2,700 K to an orange, candle-like glow.

philips-warmglow-diode-closeupEnlarge Image

The "filaments" inside the WarmGlow LED are actually just little columns of light-emitting diodes. Turn the bulb on, and it looks like something from the early 20th century.

Ry Crist/CNET

It's a subtle effect that's intended to mimic the color of an old-school incandescent filament, so it only made sense for Philips to trot the feature out in a bulb with an old-school design. That bulb, the clear glass version of the Philips 60W Replacement WarmGlow LED, sells in a two-pack at Home Depot for a little less than $12.

$6 per bulb is basically the average going rate for a dimmable 60W replacement LED these days, so you're not paying a premium for that WarmGlow dimming. Even if WarmGlow leaves you cold, the bulb's specs are solid enough to make the bulb a good value in its own right.

The only real issue with the bulb is that its faux-filament build means that the light it puts out includes some potentially ugly shadows. Each "filament" is actually just a bunch of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) arranged in a column. Some of those little columns of light face inward, which means they cast shadows of the other columns sitting in their way. A similar bulb from GE had the same problem, though not as pronounced as with the WarmGlow LED.

philips-warmglow-led-vs-standard-ledEnlarge Image

The WarmGlow LED (left) puts out some ugly-looking shadows. A standard LED (right) would be a much better choice if you're just going to use it under a lampshade.

Ry Crist/CNET

Maybe that's supposed to be part of the old-fashioned effect, but to me, it makes for an unpleasant spread of light -- especially when the bulb shines from under a lampshade. 

In fairness, people probably aren't going to buy this bulb just to hide it under a lampshade (and if they are, they should just get the standard WarmGlow LED without the old-fashioned design). Those fake filaments are really meant for exposed bulb fixtures, where you might want a more nostalgic-looking bulb, even if it comes with a couple of shadows.

