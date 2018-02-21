Pentax K-1 Mark II DSLR goes native to incredible ISO 819,200
Pentax's new K-1 Mark II arrives some two years after the original K-1 -- that seems to be the general update cycle for all but the entry-level models -- with only two real enhancements. Even those are made possible by a single hardware change. But these updates may possibly mean a big improvement for people who need better low-light quality or who use Pentax's Pixel Shift Resolution mode. Otherwise, it's identical to its predecessor in all ways but the name badge.
The price has gone up a little. When the K-1 launched in April 2016, the body cost $1,800 and in the interim rose to $1,900. Now it will cost $2,000 when it ships in March 2018, or $2,400 for a kit with the 28-105mm f3.5-5 lens. ($2,000 is about £1,450 or AU$2,600 converted, with real UK and Australian prices TBD.)
Pentax inserted a processing accelerator in the image pipeline between the sensor and the image processor that "optimizes" the data. Since noise-reduction quality is limited by processing time -- the more time you devote to it, the better it is -- the accelerator allows for improved noise reduction. The result is a claimed native sensitivity of ISO 819,200.
Phase One gets new lenses as pro camera market livens up
New wide-angle and telephoto models from flesh out the high-end medium-format camera market.
Top-shelf camera reaches a whopping 100 megapixels
Phase One's camera comes with a price tag beyond the reach of most consumers, but its high-end technology could eventually finds its way into mainstream cameras.
Leica M camera gets pared down and prettied up
Leica bids farewell to basic black and shiny silver for its Leica M Typ 240 model and unveils a less expensive, stripped-down Typ 242.
Canon, Pentax power forward to lure high-end camera buyers
Trying to coax consumers toward a world beyond smartphones, camera makers at the CP+ trade show reveal plans for dramatically better premium products.
For camera makers, hope lies in pricey devices for the few
As smartphones replace point-and-shoots, companies from Nikon to Fujifilm are scrambling to build premium product lines. That's great news for photo enthusiasts.
Pentax seeks turnaround with tiny Q, giant 645 cameras
The teensy Q cameras flopped in the US, but they remain central to Pentax's effort to rebuild its business and brand. Also coming: a big price cut for the K-50 SLR -- and leaf-shutter lenses for the beefy 645Z.
Pentax pops out a pair of lenses
Bid welcome to a fast-ish zoom for the K-mount and a wide zoom for the Q.
Leica finally reveals the Jony Ive-designed camera
Camera and Apple aficionados can get a glimpse at the Sir Jony Ive-designed Leica M that was over a year in the making.
Best mirrorless cameras for less than $1,000
Frustrated by the sluggishness and photo quality of your point-and-shoot but not thrilled about toting something the size of a dSLR? These cameras were designed with you in mind.
Sigma's lens conversion service promotes body agnosticism
The lens manufacturer has launched its Mount Conversion service, which will let you update any of its newer lenses to a compatible mount on demand.
Sigma 120-300mm telephoto lens lands in Australia
The latest telephoto monster from lens manufacturer Sigma has arrived in Australia.
Design your own Pentax Q10
Sick of boring black or white? Pentax now allows you to choose and customise the colours of its Q10 interchangeable lens camera.
In its new flagship APS-C model, Fujifilm's the last of the mainstream mirrorless camera makers to drift from optical...
Panasonic's successor to the ZS100 "travel zoom" compact brings the lens to 24-360mm, but sacrifices speed.
The company's latest mirrorless camera is smaller and lighter than its predecessor with the tilting viewfinder...
The successor to the Nikon D810 hits 45 megapixels and 7-9 fps continuous shooting.
It's not perfect and it's too expensive for many of us, but the A9 is fast, accurate, lightweight and delivers...
It's a little bigger than its predecessor, the SL1, but it includes the most necessary updates.
With a better autofocus system, Sony's follow up to its A7R II flagship full-frame mirrorless keeps the stellar...
The update to the Mark II has some design tweaks, but the biggest change is a move away from its odd "easy" operating...
It's the company's first full-frame dSLR with a movable LCD, which is kind of sad.
The company's latest spherical camera shoots in 4K and has four mics to capture spatial audio for more immersive...
What's it like to use a 360-degree camera designed to create virtual reality content? This is what we learned from...