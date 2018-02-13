Panasonic Lumix ZS200 (TZ200)

MSRP $799

Panasonic ZS200 ups the lens zoom for 1-inch compacts to 15x

When Panasonic launched the ZS100 compact about two years ago, it had the distinction of offering the biggest zoom range in the 1-inch sensor compact class; now, its successor, the ZS200, retains that advantage with its 15x zoom.  While Panasonic has tweaked the design a bit, the 24-360mm f3.3-6.4 lens,  a higher-resolution electronic viewfinder and the addition of Bluetooth are the primary changes.

Like the ZS100, it has may aliases: in the UK you'll find it as the TZ200, and in Australia the TZ220. It will debut at a higher price than the ZS100 though, $800, when it ships in March. (I don't have pricing for anywhere but the US yet, but that $800 directly converts to £580 and AU$1,020.)

The ZS100 always teetered between being a mainstream and an enthusiast compact, which is part of its charm. With the ZS200, Panasonic prioritizes zoom over a wide aperture, pushing it firmly into the general-purpose zone, and kind of into a class by itself. 

