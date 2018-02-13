Panasonic ZS200 ups the lens zoom for 1-inch compacts to 15x
When Panasonic launched the ZS100 compact about two years ago, it had the distinction of offering the biggest zoom range in the 1-inch sensor compact class; now, its successor, the ZS200, retains that advantage with its 15x zoom. While Panasonic has tweaked the design a bit, the 24-360mm f3.3-6.4 lens, a higher-resolution electronic viewfinder and the addition of Bluetooth are the primary changes.
Like the ZS100, it has may aliases: in the UK you'll find it as the TZ200, and in Australia the TZ220. It will debut at a higher price than the ZS100 though, $800, when it ships in March. (I don't have pricing for anywhere but the US yet, but that $800 directly converts to £580 and AU$1,020.)
The ZS100 always teetered between being a mainstream and an enthusiast compact, which is part of its charm. With the ZS200, Panasonic prioritizes zoom over a wide aperture, pushing it firmly into the general-purpose zone, and kind of into a class by itself.
Panasonic GH5S hits new lows at CES 2018 -- and that's good
By dropping back to a lower-resolution sensor, Panasonic promises to dramatically increase its low-light sensitivity.
The 12 best Black Friday camera deals we've found so far
Rather than dump every available Black Friday discount on you, we've hand-picked the seasonal deals we think are actually worth your money.
Nikon bails on advanced compacts and that's not good
Opinion: The company announced that it was dropping the attempt to produce its ill-fated series of enthusiast-targeted fixed-lens models and it doesn't sound like it plans to try again.
How to buy a camera
The most important things to know when shopping for a camera.
Panasonic Leica DG Summilux H-X012 a fast, wide-angle lens for pros
The 12mm f1.4 lens for Micro Four Thirds cameras is made for group, event and nature photography.
DJI Osmo Raw, Matrice M600 drone and Ronin-MX stabilizer mean more smooth video goodness for pros
After introducing a new consumer drone with the Phantom 4, the leader in aerial imaging is now taking care of professionals with new ground and air solutions.
Sony RX10 III camera gives enthusiasts the zoom lens they craved
The new advanced (not-so) compact pairs its 1-inch Exmor RS stacked CMOS sensor with an unparalleled f2.4-4 24-600mm lens.
Canon, Pentax power forward to lure high-end camera buyers
Trying to coax consumers toward a world beyond smartphones, camera makers at the CP+ trade show reveal plans for dramatically better premium products.
How a $47,000 camera learned to go mirrorless
The A-series cameras marry Phase One's digital sensors with Alpa's lenses. It's a new-era approach to an old-school photography technique.
For camera makers, hope lies in pricey devices for the few
As smartphones replace point-and-shoots, companies from Nikon to Fujifilm are scrambling to build premium product lines. That's great news for photo enthusiasts.
Pentax seeks turnaround with tiny Q, giant 645 cameras
The teensy Q cameras flopped in the US, but they remain central to Pentax's effort to rebuild its business and brand. Also coming: a big price cut for the K-50 SLR -- and leaf-shutter lenses for the beefy 645Z.
Imax pushes 3D cinema with 38-pound 4K digital camera
The new "Transformers: Age of Extinction" is the first feature film shot with the Imax 3D Digital Camera, a 3D, 4K. It's a beast, but small enough for director Michael Bay's dynamic movie-making style.
The company's latest mirrorless camera is smaller and lighter than its predecessor with the tilting viewfinder...
With a better autofocus system, Sony's follow up to its A7R II flagship full-frame mirrorless keeps the stellar...
It's the company's first full-frame dSLR with a movable LCD, which is kind of sad.
Leica did it first, but it's telling that no one else has tried in the four-year interim.
It's a little bigger than its predecessor, the SL1, but it includes the most necessary updates.
It's not perfect and it's too expensive for many of us, but the A9 is fast, accurate, lightweight and delivers...
The update to the Mark II has some design tweaks, but the biggest change is a move away from its odd "easy" operating...
The company's latest spherical camera shoots in 4K and has four mics to capture spatial audio for more immersive...
This cut-price version of Canon's flagship mirrorless should probably be a little cheaper.
What's it like to use a 360-degree camera designed to create virtual reality content? This is what we learned from...
The Leica TL2 compact system camera is made from a single piece of aluminium. It comes packed with a 24-megapixel...