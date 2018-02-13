Panasonic Lumix GX9 gives the tilting viewfinder a whirl

Panasonic mixed the bodies from its Lumix GX85 and GX8 to design the GX9, and I've got mixed feelings about that. It seems to herald the merging of the two camera lines, which would make sense -- one's slightly lower-end than the other, but they're really not that much different. And while it retains the tilting electronic viewfinder, the best feature of the GX8, some of the other nice aspects of the GX8 have made way for some of the not-as-nice ones from the GX85.

The GX9 will be $1,000 for a kit with the 12-60mm f3.5-5.6 lens when it ships in March. (I don't have pricing for the UK or Australia, but that directly converts to roughly £720 and AU$1,270.) That's what the GX8 launched at for just the body, so the price has essentially dropped to where the GX85's was at its debut, and with a better kit lens.

On the inside, it has a new sensor which drops the blurring antialiasing filter (though it's the same resolution as before). It also has a new shutter mechanism with less vibration and has been brought up to date with all the latest Panasonic features. Plus, Bluetooth replaces NFC for connectivity, while the top keeps the more enthusiast-oriented control layout of the GX8.