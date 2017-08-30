Panasonic GA10 is the latest 'OK Google' smart speaker

Richard Trenholm/CNET

Panasonic is the latest to talk the talk with voice-controlled smart speakers -- and it's walking the walk with Google Assistant rather than voice-control rival Alexa.

The blocky and very rectangular Panasonic speaker takes on rivals such as the Google Home ($129.00 at Bed Bath & Beyond), Amazon Echo ($138.49 at Overstock.com) and Apple's HomePod. You use it by simply saying "OK Google..." and ordering it to carry out tasks such as listening to music through your streaming service of choice. Integrated services include Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn and Deezer.

Announced Wednesday at IFA in Berlin, the GA10 comes in black or white. Inside are two 20mm dome tweeters and a dual voice coil 8cm woofer. It's on sale this winter.

Specs