Oxo's new cold brew coffee maker gets more compact

Oxo has a new cold brew coffee gadget in the works. The $30 Oxo Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker creates batches of sweet concentrated java on your kitchen counter. (That price converts to approximately £22 or AU$39.) It's part of a slew of appliances and accessories expected to debut at the International Home + Housewares Show this weekend in Chicago.

The beauty of Oxo's approach to cold brew is the machine's simple drainage procedure. You just flip a switch to separate brewed liquid from spent coffee grounds. Brewed coffee then drains into the carafe waiting below. Other cold brewers, such as the Filtron and Toddy, require you to remove a small stopper. It's an awkward and often messy affair. That's especially so if you don't have the carafe in position and ready.

The Compact Cold Brew is a follow-up to the company's previous cold brew gizmo. This updated brewer works similarly to the original. The largest component is a brewing container, where your coffee grounds and water go to steep. The container rests on a glass carafe. A stainless steel mesh filter connects the two parts. The filter locks onto the bottom of the brewing container.