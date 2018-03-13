Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker

Preview
#7 in Coffee Makers
MSRP $170

Oxo's pint-size coffee maker brews big or small batches

Brian Bennett

It took three years for Oxo to come out with a new electric brewer. It turns out it was time well spent -- the $170 Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker (price converts to about £120 or AU$215) provides coffee lovers with a wealth of options for less money than comparable models. 

The machine, which was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago, won't just brew full 40-ounce carafes when it goes on sale later this year. The coffee maker will accommodate large travel mugs and individual cups for single servings. You'll even have the option of swapping in a special filter basket designed for smaller batches and pour-over cones.

The Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker is downright tiny compared with Oxo's previous models. It sports an updated design, too, one that's all flat planes, rounded angles and smooth surfaces. Despite being small, the 8 Cup is built to be capable and flexible.

