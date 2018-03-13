Oxo's pint-size coffee maker brews big or small batches
It took three years for Oxo to come out with a new electric brewer. It turns out it was time well spent -- the $170 Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker (price converts to about £120 or AU$215) provides coffee lovers with a wealth of options for less money than comparable models.
The machine, which was on display Saturday at the International Home and Housewares Show in Chicago, won't just brew full 40-ounce carafes when it goes on sale later this year. The coffee maker will accommodate large travel mugs and individual cups for single servings. You'll even have the option of swapping in a special filter basket designed for smaller batches and pour-over cones.
The Oxo 8 Cup Coffee Maker is downright tiny compared with Oxo's previous models. It sports an updated design, too, one that's all flat planes, rounded angles and smooth surfaces. Despite being small, the 8 Cup is built to be capable and flexible.
Coffee pods are evil and must die
There are so many reasons to hate coffee brewed from pods but here are the ones that really get me steaming.
Want to get a cold brew coffee maker? Read this first
If you love drinking cold brew coffee you're not alone, but think about these key things before you buy a home cold coffee brewer.
Oxo shrinks its latest cold brew coffee maker to fit in more places.
Gourmia's newest connected coffee maker will work with multiple voice assistants.
The programmable Motif Elements coffee maker is designed to make superb coffee on your schedule.
Melitta's Signature Series Pour-Over sports an enhanced design to make coffee brewing easier and have more flavor.
With a compact design and square shape, the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker should squeeze into your fridge but...
According to Bunn, its latest coffee machine will make fantastic drip on demand.
With parts of hand-blown glass, steel and cork, the Oxo Glass Pour-Over certainly looks like an artisan drip coffee...
Motif's Essential coffee maker will challenge elite brewers at home.
The Oracle Touch, Breville's first fully automatic espresso machine, almost does it all by itself.
The Dash cold brewer is built to make pitchers in minutes.
The Capsulier Revo automatically makes Nespresso coffee pods with your own beans.