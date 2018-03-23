Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer

$70

The Good The Orbit B-hyve Faucet Timer is easy to install and easy to use. It works with Amazon's Alexa and monitors the local weather to help you set a watering schedule. Most importantly, it makes smart watering more accessible than its competition by working with a basic hose and faucet setup.

The Bad The B-hyve app doesn't offer enough customization for the different plants you might be watering with your garden hose, limiting how smart it can be. It also doesn't offer any middle ground between smart and manual scheduling.

The Bottom Line The B-hyve Faucet Timer is competent enough to make up for its flaws, given that it's one of your only options for adding smarts to an ordinary garden hose.

Editors' Rating
  • Features 7.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Design 7.0
  • Performance 8.0
7.4 Overall

Orbit&#x20;B-hyve&#x20;Smart&#x20;Hose&#x20;Faucet&#x20;Timer
 Orbit B-hyve Smart Hose Faucet Timer
August&#x20;Smart&#x20;Lock&#x20;HomeKit&#x20;Enabled&#x20;&#x28;Dark&#x20;Gray&#x29;
 August Smart Lock, HomeKit-enabled
August&#x20;Smart&#x20;Lock&#x20;HomeKit&#x20;Enabled&#x20;&#x28;Champagne&#x29;
 August Smart Lock, HomeKit-enabled
Ring&#x20;Floodlight&#x20;Cam&#x20;&#x28;Black&#x29;
 Ring Floodlight Cam
Ring&#x20;Floodlight&#x20;Cam&#x20;&#x28;White&#x29;
 Ring Floodlight Cam
Price $70 Amazon.com $100 Amazon.com $40 MSRP $249 Ring $249 Ring
Features
7
9
9
7
7
Usability
8
9
9
9
9
Design
7
8.5
8.5
7
7
Performance
8
8
8
7.5
7.5

Orbit's Faucet Timer makes a simple garden hose pretty smart

Andrew Gebhart

Assuming you have an in-ground sprinkler system at your house, you have lots of options if you want to smarten up your watering schedule. If you don't have an existing system and you rely on a basic faucet and garden hose to do your watering, your options are much more limited. Enter the Orbit B-Hyve Faucet Timer.

Like other smart sprinklers, the Faucet Timer can connect to your Wi-Fi network and monitor the local weather. You can control it with an app or with Amazon's assistant Alexa. You can set up schedules remotely, or let the Timer do the scheduling work for you based on the weather and the conditions of your yard. Unlike most other smart sprinklers, the Faucet Timer doesn't replace the controller for your in-ground sprinkler system. Instead, you screw it onto an outdoor faucet, attach a garden hose to the other end, and add smarts to any ordinary oscillator you've set in the middle of your lawn.

Orbit's Faucet Timer has its share of flaws. The app lacks customization options and smart assistance for watering vegetables. It also doesn't let you add smarts to your own schedule -- you either let it fully customize the schedule itself or you control the schedule manually. Nevertheless, it's competent, easy-to-use, and reasonably priced at $40 for the basic Bluetooth model and $70 for the sprinkler plus a hub to connect it to Wi-Fi. It's worth a purchase if you want to add smarts to a simple sprinkler.

  • MSRP $40
  • Brand Orbit
  • Smart Home Platform Amazon Alexa
