Optoma

Until now the cheapest projector with 4K resolution cost $8,000. Optoma has slashed that price by 75 percent.

The UHD60 uses the newest DLP (Digital Light Processing) chip to achieve 4K resolution for the lowest price yet: just $2,000.

First announced at the consumer electronics show in January, this projector can spit out massive images that take advantage of the extra sharpness found in today's 4K resolution TV shows, movies and games. It's also compatible with HDR (high dynamic range) material and boasts a relatively bright light output specification of 3,000 lumens.

Since the image produced by a projector is so much bigger than a TV's, it's easier to see the benefits of 4K resolution there than it is on a television. That said, in a comparison from 2015 where I pitted Sony's 4K projector against a couple of 1080p units, the extra sharpness of 4K was still relatively subtle. A lot has changed since then, including the advent of higher quality sources like 4K Blu-ray, but the point remains that it's easy to overstate the visual impact of 4K.

We'll have to wait for a review to see if the UHD60 can live up to its lofty specifications, but on paper it's impressive. Unlike the $8,000 Sony VPL-VW350ES, which has all 3,840 by 2,160 physical pixels that comprise 4K resolution, the chip in the Optoma has a total of 2,716 by 1,528 micro-mirrors -- DLPs' equivalent of pixels. Some very fast switching and fancy video processing enables DLP and Optoma to claim full 3,840-by-2,160 UHD resolution.

I haven't seen it in action, but according to an excellent write-up on projectorcentral, the new DLP chip should appear sharper than the faux "4K enhanced" technology used by Epson and JVC projectors. Of course, there's more to picture quality than resolution, and competing units like the $2,500 Epson 5040UB could well outperform the Optoma by virtue of better contrast or other factors.

Optoma

Optoma is also selling a step-up model, the $2,500 UHD65, with lower brightness, better contrast and a black chassis. It will be available through specialty dealers (like Full Compass, ProjectorPeople.com and Visual Apex). Meanwhile the cheaper UHD60 will be sold through retailers Amazon, Best Buy and Beach Camera.

4K resolution (3,840 by 2,160)



HDR compatibility (HDR10)



wide color gamut ("DCI-P3 coverage")



3,000 lumens (2,200 for UHD65)



1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,200,000:1 for UHD65)



vertical lens shift, 1.6x zoom



2:16 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

I hope to review the UHD60 soon.