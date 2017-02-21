Oppo R9s Plus serves up a powerful camera in a midrange package

Meet the Oppo R9s Plus, a bigger 6-inch version of the excellent R9s that adds optical image stabilization (OIS) to its rear camera.

The technology helps to take sharper images for those with shaky hands and makes the great camera from the R9s even better. Selfie lovers will also adore having a front 16-megapixel shooter for higher resolution pictures.

If you found the R9s too small, then you should have no issue with the larger Plus. Like the midrange R9s, the Plus features an iPhone-inspired design, which is a common theme found on Oppo's other phones.



I'm none too big a fan of this design choice, but it does help sell phones in the company's home country of China, where the iPhone, seen as a status symbol for those who can afford it, is too expensive for most of the population.

That said, the R9s Plus could have paid a bit more attention to the design of the phone. Like the R9s, the chamfered edges of the phone are a tad sharp, compared with the smooth, round edges of the iPhone 7 Plus.

All in all, the R9s Plus does impress with its aluminium build and midrange specs. It's one of the few phones to sport a massive 6GB of RAM, though I'm not sure how much this will help with performance in general. Check back soon for our full review.

Quick specs

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 processor

6GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage

6-inch full-HD display

Dual-SIM with 4G connectivity

4,000mAh embedded battery