Onkyo

Really keen on getting an Atmos sound bar but found the prices too high? What if you could get one for less than a grand? Onkyo's SBT-A500 is the first Atmos speaker I've seen for under $1,000.

It's also one of the most impressive-looking I've seen at any price, with its separate receiver adding a touch of class. But this also means the system may not suit people who want as few boxes in their house as possible.

Despite having a lower price than its rivals, the SBT-A500 still packs in the features, including both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X immersive audio playback and a welcome four HDMI inputs with 4K/60p support.

Streaming music support is one of the best I've encountered, with Chromecast, DTS Play-Fi, AirPlay, Bluetooth and the forthcoming FireConnect multiroom system.

This is a 3.1.2 system, which means it has three sets of front-firing drivers, plus two ceiling-pointed drivers and a (wireless) subwoofer. The bar has a relatively low 2.1-inch profile, which hopefully means it won't block your TV's infrared port, but it's also wall-mountable. The bar connects to the receiver via a "multichannel audio cable," but you'll need a rack or AV unit to store the receiver itself.

The SBT-A500 ships in the US this month for $999, with UK and Australian pricing yet to be announced (that's about £810 or AU$1,360 converted, but expect the final price to be wildly different).