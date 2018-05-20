CNET también está disponible en español.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless review: A cheaper take on BeatsX earphones

MSRP: $69.00
The Good The OnePlus Bullets Wireless fit comfortably and securely, sound very good for the price and come with a nice carrying case. The buds adhere magnetically and your music pauses automatically when you clip them together (and resumes when you pull them apart when used with the latest OnePlus phones).

The Bad It may not have enough bass for some people, and should include a set of extra large tips in the box. It's merely adequate when used as a phone headset.

The Bottom Line The well-designed OnePlus Bullets Wireless sounds good and is worth considering even if you don't have a OnePlus phone.

Following the 2016 release of its well-received Bullets V2 wired earphones, OnePlus has returned to the audio market with a set of affordable Bluetooth earphones -- the Bullets Wireless -- announced alongside the new OnePlus 6 phone. They seem to take their design cues from Beats' popular BeatsX earphones, but they cost less ($69 or £69, shipping in June) and arguably sound slightly better. (We're still waiting for Australian pricing but that converts to about AU$90.)

Like the BeatsX, the Bullets Wireless have a fast-charge feature. These earphones charge via USB-C instead of Micro-USB, which allows for incredibly quick charging -- OnePlus says its fast-charge feature gives you 5 hours of continuous audio from just 10 minutes of being plugged in. (The BeatsX charges via Lightning and can give you 2 hours of audio from a 5-minute charge.)

The buds are made out of aluminum.

Total battery life is rated at 8 hours at moderate volume levels, which is fairly decent, and to preserve battery life, the earphones automatically switch off after 5 minutes of inactivity.

The other special feature OnePlus is touting relates to how the earbuds magnetically bind to each other. When they're magnetically clipped together, your music pauses; when they're separated, it resumes. However, the feature only fully works with the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T and OnePlus 6 phones, which is a shame.

When I tested the earphones with an iPhone X, my music did pause when I clipped the buds together, but didn't automatically resume when I separated the buds. That said, I was watching a video clip on the iPhone X through the phone's speakers, and when I separated the buds, the earphones paired with the phone and I heard sound through the buds.

OnePlus says a future update will allow users of the OnePlus 5, 5T and 6 phones to answer calls by uncoupling the earbuds.

