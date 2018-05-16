OnePlus

Following the 2016 release of its well-received Bullets V2 wired earphones, OnePlus has returned to the audio market with a set of affordable Bluetooth earphones -- the Bullets Wireless. Announced alongside the new OnePlus 6 phone, they're available at the end of June for $69 or £69 (we're still waiting for Australian pricing but that converts to about AU$90). They look like a lot of other in-ear wireless headphones, but they have a couple of distinguishing features.

For starters, these charge via USB-C instead of Micro-USB. That allows for incredibly quick charging and OnePlus says its fast-charge feature gives you 5 hours of continuous audio from just 10 minutes of being plugged in.

The Bullets Wireless are rated for 8 hours of total battery life at moderate volume levels. To preserve battery life, the earphones will automatically switch off after 5 minutes of inactivity.

Enlarge Image OnePlus

OnePlus is also touting a special pause/play feature. When the earbuds are magnetically clipped together, your music pauses; when they're separated, it resumes. The feature only works with the OnePlus 5, 5T and 6 phones, however. OnePlus says a future update will allow you to answer calls by uncoupling the earbuds.

OnePlus says the Bullets Wireless are milled from aluminum and have 9.2mm drivers. They appear to be sweat-resistant but not waterproof.

"We created our first Bullets Wireless prototype two years ago, but we waited to fully develop them until the technology was available to deliver the best experience to our users," said OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau. "With great audio range, OnePlus fast charge and weather resistance, Bullets Wireless are the perfect companion."

I'll let you know how they sound as I get my hands on a review sample.

Read next: OnePlus co-founder on why the notch isn't going away anytime soon