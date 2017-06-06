OnePlus

The OnePlus family is about to get a +1. The company has announced that it will launch its newest phone, the OnePlus 5, on Tuesday, June 20. And yes, we're skipping right over the OnePlus 4 -- it's an unlucky number in China -- and going straight to 5.

OnePlus habitually leaks its own news, and this time is no different. Since CEO Pete Lau posted a teaser picture on Weibo to announce that a new phone was in the works, the company has been dribbling out hints of what's to come. Taking a page from Apple's playbook -- and doing the exact opposite -- OnePlus seems to be both reveling in the all of the speculation about the 5 and fueling it, tweeting out clues on a nearly daily basis.

As to be expected, the Internet has been complementing all of that official and semi-official content with a steady supply of unofficial leaks and renders. We're collecting the most promising and interesting of them below.

Specs rumored for the OnePlus 5:

5.5-inch QHD display with 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution

12 megapixel dual-rear cameras

8 megapixel front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (confirmed)

6 or 8GB of RAM

4G LTE multimode modem

3,600mAh battery

Fingerprint scanner

OxygenOS based on Android

Starting at $439

Launching June 20, 2017

OnePlus will unveil the new phone at a live online launch at 12 PM EST on Tuesday, June 20, to be followed by a series of "pop-up events" hosted in retail locations in the U.S. and Europe. Early reports by the Verge and CNET that the phone would debut this summer were followed by speculation on phone nerd sites, which included purported event posters, that the reveal would come on June 15.

Going Full Unicorn

OnePlus has invited its 1 million Twitter followers to pick the color of the OnePlus 5. In a May tweet, the company offered up options such as black, red, gold and a green/blue/purple gradient that the company later referred to as "unicorn."

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? 😉 pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

Serious hardware

We know for sure that the OnePlus 5 will have a Snapdragon 835 processor (because Qualcomm said so, and so did OnePlus CEO Pete Lau). It's Qualcomm's fastest chipset, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S8. That means that the OnePlus 5 could be thinner than the 3T -- which kicked serious butt in our benchmark tests -- and deliver longer battery life and faster speeds when you navigate around and edit photos and video.

Ecommerce site Oppomart, which has a mixed track record of predicting specs, lists a handful of other possible components including 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage capacity, a fingerprint scanner, and OnePlus's Android variant, OxygenOS.

Stepping up to dual lens?

The camera situation is murky. Official images recently posted to Twitter appear to show a single lens on the back of the OnePlus 5. But some of the alleged posted online (Weibo, Slashleaks, Twitter) seem to have a dual-lens array and the specs posted to Oppomart include two 12MP Sony camera sensors.

In May, OnePlus announced a partnership with DxO, a photography software and accessories shop. The nature of the partnership remains unclear beyond a promise to "enhance your photography experience."

Previous OnePlus devices had cameras that were just OK -- not stellar. This is one department where the phone lags way behind the Google Pixel, so an upgrade would be welcome.

Price tag and release date

Oppomart lists the price as $449 (approximately £346 or AU$605) and gives an estimated ship date of early June -- so take it all with a plus-sized grain of salt. But the OnePlus 3 and 3T combined premium design, features and performance with an accessible price tag, and we expect a similar deal from the OnePlus 5.

We'll continue to add new rumors and stories as they emerge. This story was last updated June 6, 2017.