The OnePlus family is about to get a plus-1. The Chinese phonemaker has announced that it will launch its newest phone, the OnePlus 5, on Tuesday, June 20. And yes, we're skipping right over the OnePlus 4 -- it's an unlucky number in China -- and going straight to 5.

The company has made a name for itself by making high-quality phones with the latest hardware at a price point well below what Samsung and Apple typically charge. CNET called the OnePlus 3 "the best budget Android phone you can buy."

OnePlus habitually leaks its own news, and this time is no different. Since CEO Pete Lau posted a teaser picture on Weibo to announce that a new phone was in the works, the company has been dribbling out hints of what's to come. Taking a page from Apple's playbook -- and doing the exact opposite -- OnePlus seems to be both reveling in the speculation around the 5 and fueling it, tweeting out clues on an almost daily basis.

As to be expected, the internet has complemented all of that official and semiofficial content with a steady supply of unofficial leaks and renders. We're collecting the most promising and interesting below.

Specs rumored for the OnePlus 5:

5.5-inch display with 2,560x1,440-pixel QHD resolution

Dual rear cameras

8-megapixel front camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (confirmed)

6GB or 8GB of RAM

Refined microphone technology

4G LTE multimode modem

3,600mAh battery

Fingerprint scanner

OxygenOS based on Android

Starting at $449 (roughly £350 or AU$600)

Launching June 20, 2017

OnePlus will unveil the new phone at a live online launch at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 20, to be followed by a series of "pop-up events" hosted in retail locations in the US and Europe. Early reports by the Verge and CNET that the phone would debut this summer were followed by speculation on phone nerd sites, which included purported event posters, that the reveal would come on June 15.

Android Police

Will the real OnePlus 5 please stand up?

More images show up every day. Are they real? Are they fake? We don't know -- OnePlus has declined to comment on their authenticity. In May, Android Authority posted a photo of phone that looked awfully similar to the OnePlus 3T -- albeit with a vertical dual camera array -- that the site claimed was a OnePlus 5 prototype. More recently, Android Police published a different design with two rear cameras, that looks similar -- though not exactly the same -- to an image subsequently released by OnePlus.

Going full unicorn

OnePlus has invited its 1 million Twitter followers to pick the color of the OnePlus 5. In a May tweet, the company offered up options such as black, red, gold and a green/blue/purple gradient that the company later referred to as "unicorn."

What 5hould the color of your next phone be? 😉 pic.twitter.com/5FevP1VSq5 — OnePlus (@oneplus) May 22, 2017

Serious hardware

We know for sure that the OnePlus 5 will have a Snapdragon 835 processor, because Qualcomm said so, and so did OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. It's Qualcomm's fastest chipset, which also powers the Samsung Galaxy S8. That means that the OnePlus 5 could be thinner than its current flagship phone, the 3T -- which kicked serious butt in our benchmark tests -- and deliver longer battery life and faster speeds when you navigate around and edit photos and video.

Ecommerce site Oppomart, which has a mixed track record of predicting specs, lists a handful of other possible components including 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB of storage capacity, a fingerprint scanner and OnePlus's Android variant, OxygenOS.

Stepping up to dual lens

OnePlus announced in a June 5 tweet that the 5 will come equipped with two rear cameras, confirming one of the more compelling rumors. (It has since followed up with a brief video trailer reconfirming that, yes, the OnePlus 5 will still feature two rear lenses.)

A number of alleged pics posted online (Weibo, Slashleaks, Twitter) in recent weeks appeared to have a dual-lens array, and the specs posted to Oppomart included two 12-megapixel Sony camera sensors. The OnePlus 3T, for all of its considerable virtues, delivered photos and video that were just OK. The move to a dual-lens array gives OnePlus an opportunity to leapfrog competitors like Samsung, whose Galaxy S8 has just one rear camera.

In May, OnePlus announced a partnership with DxO, a photography software and accessories shop. The nature of the partnership remains unclear beyond a promise to "enhance your photography experience."

It could get loud

OnePlus cofounder Carl Pei has written a blog post about the 5's improved audio capabilities. As proof of the improved performance, the company has published a video comparing the 3T and 5 in a loud nightclub. Check it out.

Price tag and release date

Oppomart lists the price as $449 (approximately £350 or AU$600) and gives an estimated ship date of early June -- so take it all with a plus-sized grain of salt. But the OnePlus 3 and 3T combined premium design, features and performance with an accessible price tag, and we expect a similar deal from the OnePlus 5.

Updated, June 12: We'll continue to add new rumors and stories as they emerge.