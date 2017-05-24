Enlarge Image Omega

Quality blenders are tough to make, but the people behind the Omega OM7560 say their brand-new machine has the chops to measure up to the best. Costing $480, the OM7560 is no doubt a lot of scratch to splurge on a single kitchen appliance.

Crammed inside the 3-peak-horsepower blender, however, is a bevy of premium parts and features that few products can match. For example the $530 Vitamix 7500, one of the best blenders we've ever used, is more expensive and has a less powerful 2.2-horsepower motor.

Besides a robust electric drive chain and stainless steel blades, the OM7560 offers 11 blending speeds along with staples such as a pulse mode and removable cap for its Tritan copolyester mixing jug. More unique abilities and extras Omega includes with the blender are a 6-minute timer, plus a function called "Infinity Control" that's designed to push ingredients into the blades by revving the motor up and down.

Omega throws in a plunger/spatula tool too, an accessory often not bundled with basic or even midrange blenders. Additionally, the company claims that the blender container sits on a special rubber pad that minimizes noise and vibration.

Of course, the only way to know if the Omega OM7560 lives up to its promised abilities is to take one for a rigorous test drive. That said, Omega's juicers have impressed me before, especially the Omega Twin Gear, which is thoughtfully designed and performs extremely well. Perhaps this new blender will do the same.

The Omega OM7560 in a nutshell