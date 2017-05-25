Unlike most DIY security cameras, Olive & Dove's $199 live streaming HD RemoCam offers infrared device control. Essentially, it's a secondary IR remote for your TV, desk fan -- and other basic home electronics. It's a unique feature (if not a little outdated), but it's pretty limited, too. RemoCam has to be facing the device you want it to control and that's it as far as "smart" features go; the camera doesn't currently support any smart home platforms.
The RemoCam is all right overall, but its features fall far behind most of the DIY cams we've tested. That ultimately makes it difficult to recommend.
Note: RemoCam is only available in the US right now, but Olive & Dove is working on expanding. At the current exchange rate, the price converts to roughly £155 and AU$265.