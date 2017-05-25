The Good Olive & Dove's $199 RemoCam gives you flexibility with both local and cloud storage options.

The Bad While I successfully turned on a TV with the RemoCam's infrared remote function, the feature is outdated. RemoCam doesn't work with any smart home platforms. Its app design and night-vision view could use some work, too.

The Bottom Line The Olive & Dove RemoCam tries to do a lot, but its outdated features can't compete with what's available today.