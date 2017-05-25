The only way Olive & Dove's RemoBell differentiates itself from Ring, SkyBell and August doorbells is its power source -- it relies exclusively on AA batteries. If you'd rather swap out AAs than deal with electrical wiring or rechargeable batteries, RemoBell could be for you. In every other respect, this product is behind the curve. It doesn't have live streaming or third-party smart home integrations and it costs $199 -- the same as the competition. For me, RemoBell just isn't worth it.

(Note: RemoBell will be available overseas later this year. Converted, that's roughly £155 and AU$265.)

A new Wi-Fi buzzer enters the ring

RemoBell has decent specs, but they don't quite stack up to other $199 models. Take a look at the comparison chart below to see for yourself.

Comparing Wi-Fi doorbells Olive & Dove RemoBell Ring Video Doorbell SkyBell HD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell August Doorbell Cam Price $199/£155/AU$265 $199/£155/AU$265 $199/£155/AU$265 $199/£155/AU$266 Color finish Silver Satin nickel, polished brass, venetian bronze, antique brass Brushed aluminum, oil rubbed bronze Silver, dark gray Power source 6 AA batteries Hardwired or rechargeable battery Hardwired Hardwired Resolution 1,280x720p HD 1,280x720p HD 1,920x1,080p HD 1,280×960p HD Field of view 120 degrees 180 degrees 180 degrees 120 degrees Live streaming No Yes Yes Yes Cloud storage Yes, 30 day storage for $3 per month. Yes, 6 month storage for $3 per month. Yes, free. Yes, 30 day storage for $5 per month. Mobile app Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Android and iPhone Web app No Yes No No Night vision Yes Yes Yes Yes Alerts Motion Motion Motion Motion Activity zones No Yes No No Third-party integrations None IFTTT; Wink IFTTT; Amazon Alexa; Nest IFTTT Operating temperature range 0 to 122 degrees F (-17 to 50 degrees C) -5 to 120 degrees F (-20 to 48 degrees C) -40 to 140 degrees F (-40 to 60 degrees C) -13 to 122 degrees F (-25 to 50 degrees C)

Yep, RemoBell's field of view is narrower, it doesn't have live streaming (to conserve battery power) and you have to pay more for less cloud storage. Ring charger $3 per month for 6 months of storage and SkyBell offers free storage. August is the exception -- it charges more than Olive & Dove for the same 30-day cloud storage.