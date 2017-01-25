Now that it has Amazon Video, the Nvidia Shield is finally a good enough streamer to go toe-to-toe with Roku. But it also costs a lot more.

It's also a capable gaming device, with an improved controller and three different sources for games. But it's no substitute for an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, let alone a full-fledged gaming PC.

Later this year the Shield will add Google Assistant, allowing it to do everything an always-on, always-listening Google Home speaker can. But you'll need to use the game controller or a $50 plug-in accessory mic to do the listening.

Today Nvidia Shield is a lot better than it was when it first launched in May 2015. It actually includes a remote, it has more apps and capabilities, and it's adding new ones seemingly every day. It also retains its heritage as a video geek's dream machine, with stuff like 4K resolution (in 24p!) and HDR (high dynamic range), NAS access, native Kodi support, Plex server capability, HDHomeRun integration and much more.

With all of those improvements, the Shield deserves a place in the upper echelon of streamers alongside the Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV. All of those devices cost less, however. So unless you're also getting the Shield for Kodi media center or file support, for gaming or for its potential as a smart home hub too, it's not the best bargain. It's more of a luxury splurge, albeit one with so many capabilities you could find it pretty easy to justify.

Hardware tweaks, software parity

The 2017 Nvidia Shield is 40 percent smaller than its predecessor but has the exact same processing power and runs the same Android TV software. Pricing is also the same as the older version: $200 for the basic version with 16GB of onboard storage, and $300 for the Shield Pro with 500GB.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

The old and new Shield TV have what Nvidia calls "feature parity" except for the following differences:

The 2017 Shield lacks an SD card slot (you can still augment its storage via USB)

There's new controller that's smaller and easier to grip

It has haptic vibration and a far-field mic for Google Assistant

A remote, previously a $50 add-on, is now included in the box

That's pretty much it. On the original Shield, the remote control was a $50 option, used a rechargeable battery and lacked infrared, so it couldn't control TV volume directly. The updated one can control numerous brands of TV via infrared, which worked well in my tests. It relies on a coin cell battery that lasts a year, and best of all, is now included in the box along with the game controller.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

As of press time Nvidia hasn't released the software upgrade that will bring Amazon and the latest software to the original Shield, but it should happen soon.

Android TV, meet Amazon (in 4K HDR)

First and foremost the Nvidia Shield is a streamer, serving up Netflix, Amazon (finally!), Hulu, YouTube and many, many more apps and services to your TV.

Unlike the Apple TV, the Shield can output 4K resolution and even supports HDR (high dynamic range). It doesn't offer as many 4K/HDR apps as Roku devices such as the Premiere+, but it has 4K where it counts: namely Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Vudu and Google Play Movies and TV. Netflix and Amazon apps also support HDR, in the HDR10 (not Dolby Vision) format. Nvidia reps told me that when Vudu launches HDR10 support (expected later this year) the Shield will also support its HDR.

View full gallery Sarah Tew/CNET

I checked out 4K and HDR movies from every app using a variety of TVs in CNET's test lab, and the Shield performed as expected. No difference was apparent between its video quality and that of the TVs' built-in apps, and as usual the improvement while watching 4K video wasn't major. (The Shield did pass the full resolution of YouTube 4K according to this test, via both the app itself and casting from a phone.) The improvement afforded by HDR was more obvious, but ultimately depends much more on the TV than the source device or HDR format.