Nokia 6: An attractive and affordable Android One phone
Amid Nokia's slew of phone announcements during MWC 2018, the new Nokia 6 might have slipped under your radar. Sandwiched somewhere between the quirky, entry-level Nokia 8110 4G and the flashy, premium Nokia 8 Sirocco, the Nokia 6 is a steadfastly mid-tier phone running Google's stripped-down Android One OS.
The 5.5-inch phone is a successor to the Nokia 6 of last year (though the share the same name) and it now features a USB Type-C connection, fast charging, a more powerful Snapdragon 630 processor and new color options. Its 16-megapixel rear camera is backed by Zeiss optics and there's an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for all your selfies.
The Nokia 6 will go on sale in the UK in April. Afterward, it'll hit the US market in May through the manufacturer's retail partners. You will not be able to purchase it through any carriers. The phone is reported to cost somewhere a bit cheaper than the £200 mark, which converts to about $280 or AU$360. Other specs include:
