As someone who owned and loved the original Nokia 3310, I'm happy about the return of this new 3310, and I've enjoyed having it back in my life. But let's get one thing clear: it is not going to replace your iPhone, Samsung phone or any other smartphone you already have.

With no 3G, no Wi-Fi, no apps and no touchscreen, there's no way the 3310 can keep up to our hyperconnected modern lives, but it has two important saving graces: its rock-bottom price and its month-long battery life.

This isn't the phone you always carry to capture your every moment and splash it over social media. But it is the phone you take away on those rough weekends where your pricey smartphone might get destroyed. Where you might not get to a plug to recharge for days at a time. It's the phone you give to your kid or your grandparent, or keep around as emergency backup. (It might also be the perfect phone to take to festivals so you can keep in touch with friends, without it popping out of your pocket when you're dancing your heart out.)

At £50 -- which converts to about $65 or AU$85 -- the 3310 isn't the classic phone we loved brought into the modern day, it's more like a reimagining of an old friend. More importantly, it's different enough from a smartphone to be a bit of fun, and I like it a lot for that reason.

Don't buy this phone expecting to make it your one and only. Do buy it as a spare for your holidays or as a handset to give to your kids -- perhaps one day they'll look back on it just as fondly as I do with the original.

The 3310 is available in most countries but it isn't going to be everywhere. It won't work at all in the US, and before you buy it, you should double-check to make sure it's compatible with your local carrier network.

If it is, here are the six reasons why I think the new Nokia 3310 is a great addition to your mobile posse, and two ways it's also let me down.

Why you want the 3310

1. It's got awesome battery life

It turns out battery life isn't a problem when you ditch the massive touchscreen and all but the most basic of functionality. Without modern features bogging it down, the 3310's battery life is superb. Nokia says it can last for up to a month on a single charge, and while I haven't been able to test this fully, it's managed to last a long weekend of taking photos, listening to music and playing Snake without needing charging.

Heading to a festival this summer? The 3310 will easily get you through the whole muddy weekend without conking out, meaning you'll never be out of contact with your mates as you wait in line for drinks. You could take it trekking through the mountains, give it to a friend who's visiting from overseas, or toss it into the car for a long road trip and know it'll be ready to go any time you need it.