The Nokia 3 is the lowest-end of Nokia's new line of Android phones. It's on sale in the UK for £120, but you will have to make sacrifices for that price. That converts to $156 or AU$200, although Nokia has no plans to bring the phone to the US.

The biggest problems are in the processor performance. The quad-core chip struggles to run even the stock version of Android Nougat, making swiping around the interface sluggish and stuttery. There's a noticeable delay when opening apps, too, and some apps -- including the Google Play store -- forced quit on several occasions. I found it regularly frustrating.

The design of the phone is lovely, though, with a slim body and narrow bezel, making it compact enough to hold in one hand. The 5-inch display's 720p resolution is sufficient to clearly showcase the essentials, although it's neither bright nor bold, so don't buy this phone hoping to show off your holiday snaps at their best.

Speaking of snaps, the 8-megapixel camera is fine for some quick photos in the park on a bright day, but it lacks the vibrant colours or exposure balance of pricier camera phones. The HDR mode does a decent job of lightening up some of the shadows, but even then you won't get results you'll want to do more with than simply slap on Facebook. It's very grainy in low-light, although the 8-megapixel front-facing camera takes some crisp selfies.