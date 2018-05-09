Nintendo

Nintendo's original kickstand was a problem from the start, but Wednesday Nintendo announced a brand-new charger, that also works as a kickstand, in an attempt to solve that problem.

Nintendo is calling it an "adjustable charging stand" and it's designed to make charging and playing more convenient.

In the wake of the Nintendo Switch's release, many third party companies released devices that solved the same problem in much the same way, but after Nintendo's most recent 5.0 update, many reported their console being damaged or "bricked" by these third party chargers.

Enjoy longer play sessions with a new adjustable charging stand for #NintendoSwitch, available on July 13! https://t.co/B7nIHbFOpM pic.twitter.com/PPQnWyUutc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2018

"Unlicensed products and accessories do not undergo Nintendo's testing and evaluation process," Nintendo told Kotaku in a statement.

This new charging stand presumablly did undergo that evaluation process and is probably a safer bet.

It hits stores July 13, 2018 and costs $20 (£15 converted, AU$29).