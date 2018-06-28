Back in the early 1990s, the Super NES was the bigger, better, faster sequel to the original Nintendo Entertainment System -- the home console that had brought home videogaming back from the brink of extinction the decade before. So it makes perfect sense that the SNES Classic is a nice step-up over its older brother, the 2016 NES Classic. Both consoles are miniaturized versions of the originals, updated with HDMI connectors for modern TVs and multiple game-save slots for the built-in titles. The NES Classic includes 30 games and a single wired controller for $60. The SNES Classic delivers 21 titles with two wired controllers for $80.

As of June 29, both Nintendo retro boxes will be on sale concurrently, and they should be available through the end of 2018. We hope that pans out, because both units have been notoriously hard to obtain. Still, it's a good time to reaffirm three notable points:

While the SNES Classic has fewer games, they're widely viewed as a better group of titles: The 16-bit SNES games have generally aged better than the 8-bit ones on the original NES.



The SNES includes two controllers to the one on the NES, and they have longer cords than the ridiculously short one on the original Classic box.



Nintendo has confirmed that many of the games on the NES Classic will be available at no additional charge to anyone who signs up for the $20-per-year online service



For all those reasons -- if you have to choose -- the SNES Classic reviewed here gets the edge in our book.

A slightly edited version of the original September 2017 review of the SNES Classic follows. Read the updated NES Classic review, too.

The Nintendo SNES Classic has been available in the US since Sept. 29, 2017 for $80. A version with a slightly different exterior (mimicking the original's PAL version) is available in the UK for £80 and in Australia for AU$120.

As mentioned above, the SNES Classic packs 21 titles into a mini Super Nintendo box, and -- unlike the somewhat uneven list of 8-bit titles in the NES Mini -- the games included here are nearly all bona fide classics from the early '90s 16-bit era. From Super Mario World to Donkey Kong Country, the list reinforces just how killer a console the SNES was back in its day. It even includes Star Fox 2, finally playable by the public 22 years after its planned release was canceled at the last minute.

Sarah Tew/CNET

The rest of the collection includes Contra III: The Alien Wars, EarthBound, Final Fantasy III, F-Zero, Kirby Super Star, Kirby's Dream Course, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Mega Man X, Secret of Mana, Star Fox, Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting, Super Castlevania IV, Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts, Super Mario Kart, Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars, Super Metroid, Super Punch-Out!! and Super Mario World 2: Yoshi's Island.

In addition to the games, the SNES Classic improves on its predecessor in another major department: the controller. First, Nintendo has included two SNES controllers as opposed to the single one that came with the NES. Even better, they've lengthened the wires from an almost unusable three feet (about a meter) to a more forgiving 4.5-foot cord (1.4 meters). Ideally we'd like something in the 6-foot (2 meter) range, but this is certainly an improvement.

The SNES pads feel just like you remember them and work great. The universal Nintendo port they plug into also allows for use with the Wii's Classic Controller and the Classic Controller Pro. The only thing I don't love is the little plastic flap you need to flip down to access the ports. It feels a little cheap, but otherwise the SNES has a much more solid feel to it than the lackluster retro Atari Flashback 8 and Sega systems from AtGames.