Nikon D5600 now official in the US, still an underwhelming update

Nikon

Nikon sprinkles a tiny pinch of update dust on the D5600, a minor improvement to its D5500, a small but excellent, inexpensive dSLR that's about a year and a half old. It was announced almost globally in November 2016, and now it's an official US product, too.

Nikon plans to ship the camera in January in several kits. The body will sell for $700 (AU$1,100); the main kit with the AF-P 18-55mm VR lens will be $800 (£800, AU$1,250); with the 18-140mm lens $1,200 (£990) and for the two lens kit with the AF-P 18-55mm VR and AF-P 70-300mm lenses, $1,150 (AU$1,500). Note that the US kit offerings are a superset of those in the UK and Australia.

The camera has three basic changes from its predecessor:

Support for in-camera time-lapse movies

The ability to scrub through images in playback mode using the touchscreen

The addition of NFC and Bluetooth, the latter for a persistent connection to your phone via Nikon's meh SnapBridge app

That's all folks.