The Good Gamers have total control with tons of options to reduce lag, stabilize ping and ensure local connections while playing console games. The menu has helpful pop-up screens to explain what each setting does. The router's range on 2.4GHz was impressive.
The Bad Some of the gaming features don't work for PC games. Its top speed on 5GHz was a little slower than I've seen with other similar routers and there's no useful app.
The Bottom Line Netgear and NetDuma teamed up to create a gamer's delight inside a futuristic-looking router. The XR500's speed and range are more than enough for a medium-to-large home. The DumaOS interface has lots of customization options and helpful hints for even novice router users.
|Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500
|Google Wifi
|Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit Router
|Asus AC2900 dual-band Wi-Fi router (RT-AC86U)
|Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System
|Price
|$300 MSRP
|$117 Amazon.com
|$139 Amazon.com
|$224 Amazon.com
|$330 Dell Home
|Setup
|Features
|Performance
This router gives gamers complete control
Netgear's Nighthawk XR500 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi router is built for gamers who want to customize their experience and gain complete control of their home network. The menu is powered by UK-based NetDumas's DumaOS and gives gamers all the tools and analytics they need to minimize latency and keep their games running smoothly. With geofiltering you can even set a radius from your location to ensure that you only connect with local servers and players.
The AC2600 router also offers top speeds, great Wi-Fi coverage and detailed parental controls. For $300, this router is a gamer's dream, but everyone in your household will benefit from Netgear's powerful hardware. It's available now in the UK for £240 and in mid-April in Australia for AU$449.
The XR500 looks like something straight out of the show "Battlebots." Its wide, flat design is similar to others in the Nighthawk line, but this one has sharp angles all around it. The myriad LED lights on the front are pretty bright and distracting, but you can flip a switch in back to shut them off. A wall mount option would have been nice, but the router is pretty cool looking, so displaying it on a shelf won't be too problematic.
