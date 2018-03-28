Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500

MSRP $300

The Good Gamers have total control with tons of options to reduce lag, stabilize ping and ensure local connections while playing console games. The menu has helpful pop-up screens to explain what each setting does. The router's range on 2.4GHz was impressive.

The Bad Some of the gaming features don't work for PC games. Its top speed on 5GHz was a little slower than I've seen with other similar routers and there's no useful app.

The Bottom Line Netgear and NetDuma teamed up to create a gamer's delight inside a futuristic-looking router. The XR500's speed and range are more than enough for a medium-to-large home. The DumaOS interface has lots of customization options and helpful hints for even novice router users.

  • Setup 8.0
  • Features 9.0
  • Performance 7.0
8.0 Overall

Netgear&#x20;XR500&#x20;Nighthawk&#x20;Pro&#x20;Gaming&#x20;Router
 Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR500
Google&#x20;Wifi
 Google Wifi
Asus&#x20;RT-AC68U&#x20;Dual-band&#x20;Wireless-AC1900&#x20;Gigabit&#x20;Router
 Asus RT-AC68U Dual-band Wireless-AC1900 Gigabit Router
ASUS&#x20;RT-AC86U&#x20;Dual-Band&#x20;Wireless&#x20;Router
 Asus AC2900 dual-band Wi-Fi router (RT-AC86U)
Netgear&#x20;Orbi&#x20;RBK50&#x20;WiFi&#x20;System
 Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System
Price $300 MSRP $117 Amazon.com $139 Amazon.com $224 Amazon.com $330 Dell Home
Setup
8
9
9
9
8
Features
9
7
9
9
8
Performance
7
9
10
9
9

This router gives gamers complete control

Dan Dziedzic

Netgear's Nighthawk XR500 Pro Gaming Wi-Fi router is built for gamers who want to customize their experience and gain complete control of their home network. The menu is powered by UK-based NetDumas's DumaOS and gives gamers all the tools and analytics they need to minimize latency and keep their games running smoothly. With geofiltering you can even set a radius from your location to ensure that you only connect with local servers and players.

The AC2600 router also offers top speeds, great Wi-Fi coverage and detailed parental controls. For $300, this router is a gamer's dream, but everyone in your household will benefit from Netgear's powerful hardware. It's available now in the UK for £240 and in mid-April in Australia for AU$449.

It looks like the aliens have landed

The XR500 looks like something straight out of the show "Battlebots." Its wide, flat design is similar to others in the Nighthawk line, but this one has sharp angles all around it. The myriad LED lights on the front are pretty bright and distracting, but you can flip a switch in back to shut them off. A wall mount option would have been nice, but the router is pretty cool looking, so displaying it on a shelf won't be too problematic.

