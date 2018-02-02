The Good It has superb range and can live outside year round to extend Wi-Fi to your yard, pool or garage. It even has a night-light.
The Bad It can only be used with an Orbi router and it costs more than most of its competitors. Despite security measures from Netgear, someone could steal or break it if you leave it outside.
The Bottom Line If you have the money to spend and an Orbi router, the Orbi Outdoor Satellite will give you great coverage outdoors and speeds as fast as you get inside. Make sure you mount it somewhere safe if you plan to leave it outdoors.
|Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite (RBS50Y)
|Google Wifi
|Asus AC2900 dual-band Wi-Fi router (RT-AC86U)
|Asus RT-AC88U router
|Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System
|Price
|$330 MSRP
|$114 Amazon.com
|$241 Amazon.com
|$270 Amazon.com
|$325 Amazon.com
|Setup
|Features
|Performance
Netgear's outdoor Wi-Fi extender performs out of this world
Relaxing in the yard with your tablet is a pleasant way to spend a weekend, but you're going to need a Wi-Fi connection to make it perfect.
The Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite extends your Wi-Fi network outside your home, to the yard, garage or pool. Its performance will surprise you, but you'll have to pay $330 to get one. Plus it only works with a Netgear Orbi router (RBR50, RBR40, RBR20 or SRR60). But in the end, your network will thank you.
The all-white, rectangular prism-shaped Orbi Outdoor is larger than you'd expect, measuring 8.3x2.7x10.6 inches and weighing more than three pounds. It's designed to be mounted outside to a wall or placed on a stand, which is included.
