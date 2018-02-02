Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite (RBS50Y)

Overview Compare Review Videos / Photos How To Latest News
#4 in Networking
MSRP $330

The Good It has superb range and can live outside year round to extend Wi-Fi to your yard, pool or garage. It even has a night-light.

The Bad It can only be used with an Orbi router and it costs more than most of its competitors. Despite security measures from Netgear, someone could steal or break it if you leave it outside.

The Bottom Line If you have the money to spend and an Orbi router, the Orbi Outdoor Satellite will give you great coverage outdoors and speeds as fast as you get inside. Make sure you mount it somewhere safe if you plan to leave it outdoors.

Editors' Rating
  • Setup 9.0
  • Features 8.0
  • Performance 10.0
9.0 Overall

Compare
NetGear&#x20;Orbi&#x20;Outdoor&#x20;Satellite
 Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite (RBS50Y)
Google&#x20;Wifi
 Google Wifi
ASUS&#x20;RT-AC86U&#x20;Dual-Band&#x20;Wireless&#x20;Router
 Asus AC2900 dual-band Wi-Fi router (RT-AC86U)
Asus&#x20;RT-AC88U&#x20;Router
 Asus RT-AC88U router
Netgear&#x20;Orbi&#x20;RBK50&#x20;WiFi&#x20;System
 Netgear Orbi Wi-Fi System
Price $330 MSRP $114 Amazon.com $241 Amazon.com $270 Amazon.com $325 Amazon.com
Setup
9
9
9
8
8
Features
8
7
9
9
8
Performance
10
9
9
9
9

Review

Netgear's outdoor Wi-Fi extender performs out of this world

Relaxing in the yard with your tablet is a pleasant way to spend a weekend, but you're going to need a Wi-Fi connection to make it perfect.

The Netgear Orbi Outdoor Satellite extends your Wi-Fi network outside your home, to the yard, garage or pool. Its performance will surprise you, but you'll have to pay $330 to get one. Plus it only works with a Netgear Orbi router (RBR50, RBR40, RBR20 or SRR60). But in the end, your network will thank you.

Be careful where you put it

The all-white, rectangular prism-shaped Orbi Outdoor is larger than you'd expect, measuring 8.3x2.7x10.6 inches and weighing more than three pounds. It's designed to be mounted outside to a wall or placed on a stand, which is included.

Continue Reading

How To

Cable modem shopping tips

Cable modem shopping tips

by
Your router isn't as fast as you think it is. Here's why

Your router isn't as fast as you think it is. Here's why

by
10 tips to get the most out of Google Wifi

10 tips to get the most out of Google Wifi

by
How to set up Google Wifi

How to set up Google Wifi

by
How to turn an old Wi-Fi router into an access point

How to turn an old Wi-Fi router into an access point

by
How to set up, control Family Profiles with an Eero Wi-Fi system

How to set up, control Family Profiles with an Eero Wi-Fi system

by
10 things to consider when buying a router

10 things to consider when buying a router

by
The most common Wi-Fi problems and how to fix them

The most common Wi-Fi problems and how to fix them

by
Maximize your Wi-Fi

Maximize your Wi-Fi

by
Test your network with Chrome Connectivity Diagnostics

Test your network with Chrome Connectivity Diagnostics

by
Home networking explained, part 2: Optimizing your Wi-Fi network

Home networking explained, part 2: Optimizing your Wi-Fi network

by

Latest News