Nest Yale Lock

Overview Compare Review Specs / Prices Videos / Photos How To Latest News
Filed under Smart Home
$279

The Good The Nest x Yale Lock looks good and works with Nest to lock the door when you're away, disarm your Nest Secure alarm system, and manage up to 20 passcodes.

The Bad There aren't any ZigBee, Z-Wave or iM1 (Homekit) modules to add this lock to your smart home. Nest integrations are underwhelming, and there aren't any voice control capabilities yet.

The Bottom Line If you love Nest products (and especially if you own the Nest Secure alarm system) the Nest x Yale smart lock is a good bet. If you're after voice control or more flexible smart-home hub integration, look elsewhere.

Editors' Rating
  • Features 6.0
  • Usability 7.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 8.0
7.2 Overall

Compare
Nest&#x20;Yale&#x20;Lock
 Nest Yale Lock
Nest&#x20;Hello
 Nest Hello
Nexx&#x20;Garage
 Nexx Garage
Gogogate2
 Gogogate2
Apple&#x20;HomePod&#x20;&#x28;Space&#x20;Gray&#x29;
 Apple HomePod
Price $279 Dell Home $229 Walmart $100 Amazon.com $138 Amazon.com $359 Walmart
Features
6
9
8
8
7
Usability
7
7
7
7
Design
8
9
7
6
9
Performance
8
9
8
8
7

Review

A great smart lock if you've already bought into Nest

Molly Price

A few years back, the tease of a Nest and Yale smart lock began with the promise of the Linus lock. That project never made it to market, and the two companies regrouped for the Nest x Yale Lock. Specifically designed to work with the Nest line of products, the Nest x Yale Lock is designed to do things like disarm your Nest Secure ($499.00 at Dell Home) system when you unlock the door and lock the door when Nest detects you're away.

The $249 lock is a collaborative effort between Nest and Yale, not to mention Nest's first foray into smart locks. Add it to the long list of other nest products: the new Nest Hello ($229.00 at Walmart) doorbell, Nest Secure alarm system, Nest thermostats and Nest cameras, and there's now an entire smart home product suite under one brand. With Yale's solid line of smart-lock hardware and the software pedigree of Nest, this lock is ideal for anyone in the Nest ecosystem.

Compatibility and installation

The Nest x Yale Lock replaces your existing deadbolt. Like the Yale Assure SL Touchscreen Deadbolt we tested last year, the Nest x Yale Lock keeps Yale's keyless smart-lock styling and comes in polished brass, oil-rubbed bronze or satin nickel. Also like other Yale models, it comes with detailed printed instructions and a helpful app called Bilt to walk you through the installation process.

Continue Reading

Specs / Prices

  • Brand Yale
  • Smart Home Platform Nest
See Full Specs

Report errors

How To

Amazon Prime: 22 benefits every member gets

Amazon Prime: 22 benefits every member gets

by
20 Chromecast tips and tricks

20 Chromecast tips and tricks

by
8 common problems with Apple TV and how to fix them

8 common problems with Apple TV and how to fix them

by
14 Google Home games you can play with your kiddos

14 Google Home games you can play with your kiddos

by
How to string multiple Alexa commands together

How to string multiple Alexa commands together

by
Searchable scanners may be your best friend this tax season

Searchable scanners may be your best friend this tax season

by
3 common clothes dryer problems and how to fix them

3 common clothes dryer problems and how to fix them

by
20 Alexa games to keep your kids busy

20 Alexa games to keep your kids busy

by
Turn your Amazon Echo Dot into the ultimate nightstand accessory

Turn your Amazon Echo Dot into the ultimate nightstand accessory

by
Get ready for your first home or apartment with these tips

Get ready for your first home or apartment with these tips

by
9 Google Home tips for music lovers

9 Google Home tips for music lovers

by

Latest News