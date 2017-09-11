CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Nest Thermostat E review:

Nest's cheaper Thermostat E is still plenty smart

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
Compare These

The Good Plastic hardware makes Nest's $169 Thermostat E more affordable, but it has most of the same smarts as the pricier Learning Thermostat.

The Bad The Thermostat E has a low-resolution screen, it doesn't support Nest's "Farsight" display and it isn't compatible with quite as many HVAC systems as the original. Nest thermostats still don't come with remote temperature sensors.

The Bottom Line The Thermostat E is almost as smart as Nest's other model -- and all for 80 bucks less.

Visit manufacturer site for details.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.7 Overall
  • Features 7.0
  • Usability 8.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 8.0

Review Sections

I've literally waited years for a more affordable Nest -- and it's finally here in the form of the $169 Thermostat E. At 80 bucks less than Nest's premium Learning Thermostat, the E excels in its simplicity. 

It sports plastic components, fewer wire terminals and a lower-res screen. Because of the display's limitations, you also won't find Farsight on the E, a feature that displays custom info such as an analog clock or the current weather forecast from a distance. Otherwise, the E does all of the same things as the Learning Thermostat. It will auto-adjust your heat and AC based on whether or not you're home and give you the same remote access from the Nest app. You can even enlist Amazon's Alexa speakers or the Google Home to adjust the temperature for you.

But aside from its more minimal off-white design, the Thermostat E doesn't do anything new or innovative. You still won't find a remote temperature sensor or compatibility with Apple's Siri voice control platform, HomeKit

Even so, the Thermostat E is a welcome, long-awaited addition to Nest's product roster. It's particularly worth your consideration if you like Nest, but don't want to spend $249 on a single thermostat. 

nest-e-2
6
Nest's Thermostat E costs less but doesn't skimp on smarts

A fallen Nest, but maybe not for long

The Nest E's main competition

Back when thermostats were largely considered utilitarian home necessities (2011), Nest introduced its original Learning Thermostat. Suddenly, folks were lining up to spend $249 on Nest's smart heating and cooling device. It wasn't the first app-enabled thermostat ever sold, but its unique rounded design and integrated tech struck a chord with consumers.

Before long, Honeywell, Ecobee and other manufacturers introduced smart thermostats in the same price range. But while Nest was busy working on second- and third-gen versions of the same $249 thermostat, its competitors were rounding out their lineups with new and less expensive smart thermostats.

The $169 Thermostat E matters because Nest is finally offering a more affordable product. At 80 bucks less than its flagship model, the E also has almost all of the same smart functions:

  • Compatibility with Amazon's Alexa speakers and the Google Home
  • Sensors and your phone's location help let the E know if you're home 
  • Pairs with the same Nest mobile app for Android and iPhone

Nest's E also has a similar rounded design, but this iteration is more minimal. It has plastic, rather than metal hardware components and a lower-res screen that doesn't support Nest's Farsight feature. Nest was going for a watercolor effect with the Thermostat E, so its screen has a "frosted," almost blurred look. It's not great for viewing from a distance if you have less-than-perfect vision.

The E has only six wire terminals as well, so it won't work with quite as many HVAC systems as Nest's 10-terminal Learning Thermostat. The idea is that the E is the simpler model, the one you'd chose for a basic home setup, whereas the Learning Thermostat is the grown-up option that one you'd buy for more complicated HVAC systems.

nest-e-5Enlarge Image

Fewer wire terminals means fewer options during installation.

 Chris Monroe/CNET

Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

'Star Trek: Discovery' fights for more than Trekkies' hearts
The new iPhone will be boring. Get over it
Equifax's hack checker is a hot mess -- here's what to do

Discuss: Nest Thermostat E

Guidelines
Log In
Please log in to CNET to comment
Post Comment As...