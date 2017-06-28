The $299/£299 Nest Cam IQ is unquestionably smart, but I can't recommend it as readily as Nest's other security cameras. My main reason? Price.

Like the $199/£159 Nest Cam Indoor and Outdoor, the indoor-only IQ has 1080p HD live streaming, a 130-degree field of view and advanced motion-sensing smarts. It also relies on the same Nest app and works with the same smart home partners.

The IQ's key differences are improved two-way audio and a larger 8-megapixel, 4K image sensor. The 4K sensor allows for 12x digital zoom and a free, IQ-exclusive feature called Supersight that focuses in on faces for an up-close look at who's in your house.

While the IQ has more advanced specs and features than any Nest cam to date, I'm not sold on its value. If you don't mind paying more for this spec'd out camera, go for it -- you will see a little more detail in the live feed. Regular ol' 1080p (without a 4K sensor) will likely do the trick for most, though.

Note: Nest's IQ is not currently sold in Australia. $299 converts to roughly AU$395 at the current exchange rate.

Getting the Nest Cam IQ online

Follow these steps to get your Nest Cam up and running:

Create an account -- download the Nest app for Android, iPhone or the web



-- download the Nest app for Android, iPhone or the web Enable notifications -- opt-in for real-time alerts when motion activity takes place



-- opt-in for real-time alerts when motion activity takes place Name your house -- give your house a name; ours is the CNET Smart Home



-- give your house a name; ours is the CNET Smart Home Enter your address -- provide the address where your IQ is installed



-- provide the address where your IQ is installed Allow Home/Away Assist -- give the Nest app permission to use your phone's location

-- give the Nest app permission to use your phone's location Sign up for Family Accounts -- create individual Nest accounts for every family member



Enlarge Image Screenshot by CNET

Many of these steps are optional, but enabling them all gives you full access to your Nest Cam's features. Providing your address, for instance, allows the software to track whether you and the rest of your family are home or away. This initial configuration process should take only a couple of minutes.

Now you're in your Nest app, but your camera hasn't been connected just yet. Here are the next steps for getting your Nest Cam IQ connected to your local Wi-Fi network:

Select "Add" on the app's home screen



Click "OK" when the app asks to access your camera



Scan the QR code on the bottom of the camera from the Nest app



Tell the Nest app where you're installing your IQ -- our CNET Smart Home camera is in the living room



Plug in the camera with the included power adapter; the app will automatically begin searching for the camera



Select your Wi-Fi network from the provided list and enter your password; your camera is now online



Opt-in to Nest's Familiar Face Alerts feature (optional, and only available for Nest Aware subscribers)

This may seem like a lot of steps, but most of them are very straightforward. The whole process should take less than 10 minutes, assuming your Wi-Fi network is strong and connects easily. Note: Always confirm the strength of your Wi-Fi connection where you plan to install your camera; a sluggish network can inhibit the live feed and other important features.