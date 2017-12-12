CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

HolidayBuyer's Guide

Nanoleaf Aurora LED Light Panels (Rhythm Edition) review:

Nanoleaf Rhythm will get your Aurora light panels dancing

Reviewed:
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Nanoleaf Aurora LED Light Panels (Rhythm Edition)

(Part #: NL28-2003TW-9PK)
See all prices
Add to my Holiday List
Compare These

The Good Nanoleaf's music-syncing Rhythm module is incredibly easy to use, and it works well with a wide variety of music. You can trigger rhythm presets using voice commands with Siri, Alexa or the Google Assistant.

The Bad The tool for creating your own presets is very basic, only letting you pick a color palette and a single animation style.

The Bottom Line This is a no-brainer upgrade if you already own a set of color-changing Aurora panels, and a fun excuse to buy in if you're a tech-minded music lover.

CNET Editors' Rating

7.9 Overall
  • Features 7.0
  • Usability 9.0
  • Design 8.0
  • Performance 8.0

Review Sections

Nanoleaf's triangular, color-changing Aurora light panels charmed us last year when we tested them in the CNET Smart Home. This year, Nanoleaf released an upgrade for those panels -- the Nanoleaf Rhythm music sync module. Plug it into your panels, and you'll be able to use its built-in microphone to sync colorful lighting changes to the beat of whatever music you're listening to. The cost: $50 on its own, or $230 if you buy it bundled with a nine-panel Aurora starter kit.

Installing the Rhythm module is about as easy as it gets. Just plug it directly into any of the open connector slots on the sides of your Aurora panels, then wait a few seconds. After that, you'll be able to pick from a variety of rhythm-based presets in Nanoleaf's app for Android and iOS devices, and you'll also be able to trigger those presets using voice commands with Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant.

Best Smart Home Devices of 2017

See All

This week on CNET News

iPhone X reveals the secrets of iPhones yet to come
Apple in 2018: Five questions we need to ask
Net and tech pioneers: Hey FCC, don't repeal net neutrality

Discuss Nanoleaf Aurora LED Light Panels...