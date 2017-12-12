Nanoleaf's triangular, color-changing Aurora light panels charmed us last year when we tested them in the CNET Smart Home. This year, Nanoleaf released an upgrade for those panels -- the Nanoleaf Rhythm music sync module. Plug it into your panels, and you'll be able to use its built-in microphone to sync colorful lighting changes to the beat of whatever music you're listening to. The cost: $50 on its own, or $230 if you buy it bundled with a nine-panel Aurora starter kit.
Installing the Rhythm module is about as easy as it gets. Just plug it directly into any of the open connector slots on the sides of your Aurora panels, then wait a few seconds. After that, you'll be able to pick from a variety of rhythm-based presets in Nanoleaf's app for Android and iOS devices, and you'll also be able to trigger those presets using voice commands with Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant.
