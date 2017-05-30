MSI GT75 Titan gaming laptop stays frosty, slays benchmarks

"Some are PC, and we are gaming." That was the sign-off for MSI's presentation at Computex 2017.

And its new GT75 Titan is putting the grunt where top-tier gamers need it. This gaming laptop packs in two GeForce 1070 GPUs, a world-first cooling system, audible-across-a-packed-theatre speakers and a lightning-fast display refresh rate.

It's easy to see how the Taiwanese brand has earned its spot as the top gaming laptop grand globally.

Key Specs

Overclocked 4GHz Intel i7 Core

64GB RAM

Steelseries RGB backlit mechanical keyboard

Coolerbase 5 cooling system

17.3-inch UHD (3,840x2,160-pixel) display

Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

Note that there are more affordable component options, but that's not really what we're here for.

A wide palm rest left plenty of space for my hands -- I wasn't as sold on the styled chevron brushed into the chassis underneath the numpad -- but if you have the desk space (or the lap space), it's easy to get set up and mashing the keys.

It's what we call a big unit, though. Don't think for a second that that cooling system, speaker array, full keyboard and GPU fit inside something slim. You could charitably be impressed with how compact all those things are, but that doesn't make it small. Nor does it do much about the usual black and red insectoid angles that seem to grace anything marketed at gamers.

Enlarge Image Luke Lancaster/CNET

That said, you won't be studying the chassis. Your eyes will be glued to the super bright display with the obscenely fast 3ms/120Hz refresh rate and the customisable RGB keyboard (which seems standard on gaming keys these days). The mechanical keys responded well to some hurried on-the-show-floor mashing, and the RGB is programmable to individual keys, which is nice to see.

What really impressed was the cooling system. It packs in more heating vents than any other gaming laptop has managed before with four points of ventilation keeps core temps down, which in turn means that your performance won't suffer. Based on the quick demos, it was crushing graphics performance benchmarks. So be cool, Soda Pop.

There wasn't much on price yet, but if you're looking at that spec sheet and wincing, you're probably right.

