MSI's GF63 laptop is a rig for gamers on a budget

Aloysius Low/CNET

Unveiled at Computex in Taipei, MSI's GF63 is a gaming laptop that's not too thick, not too heavy, has a gorgeous slim-bezel display and is only $999.

The catch? It comes with an Nvidia GTX 1050 or 1050Ti GPU inside. A 1050Ti will be able to run most current games, though you may have to lower the resolution. It's not a particularly future-proof GPU to have.

Still, it's rare for a gaming laptop to sell for $999, and the ones that do are usually much less pleasing to the eye. (The price converts roughly to AU$1,300 or £745.) This rig is similar, almost identical in fact, to the MSI GS65 Stealth Thin, the Taiwanese company's newest flagship laptop.

That machine costs $1,899 (AU$3,499 or £1,890), and though it packs a much more powerful GTX 1070 graphics card, it's nice that we can get a similar premium design on a budget laptop. Its main competition is from Dell, whose Inspiron 7000 series also starts at under $1,000 and which can be configured with up to a GeForce 1060 GPU.

The GF63 comes with an eighth-generation Intel i7 CPU. RAM and storage options were listed by MSI.

It wasn't the only new product unveiled by MSI at Computex, as the gaming company showed off the Prestige PS24, a very non-gaming laptop for productivity users.

