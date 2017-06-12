Motorola

The Moto E4 is Motorola's back-to-basics phone, even more so than the recent budget Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

It's the kind of handset you'd want to get if you're sticking to a budget, shopping for a second phone or looking for a device you won't have to worry about too much. It'll sell for $130 or £129 (that's about AU$215).

It'll also sell at a reduced rate on Amazon.com for Amazon Prime members. Usually, you'll expect to pay $50 less in exchange for seeing ads.

A few things stand out. It's a rare phone with a removable battery. Its 5-megapixel front-facing camera has a dedicated selfie flash. And for models of the phone that come with a fingerprint reader (this will vary by region), Moto's software is capable of turning that fingerprint sensor under the phone's 5-inch screen into a navigation pad. It's something we've really come to appreciate on the G5, G5 Plus and the midrange Moto Z2 Play.

This E4 and the larger Moto E4 Plus (which also has a humongous 5,000mAh battery) will compete with phones such as the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, the Huawei Honor 6X, Samsung's Galaxy J3 for 2017 and even the Moto G5.

Stay tuned for a full review once our unit comes in.