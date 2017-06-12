Moto E4 is a cheap Android phone with a selfie flash

The Moto E4 has a removable battery and front flash.

The Moto E4 is Motorola's back-to-basics phone, even more so than the recent budget Moto G5 and G5 Plus.

It's the kind of handset you'd want to get if you're sticking to a budget, shopping for a second phone or looking for a device you won't have to worry about too much. It'll sell for $130 or £129 (that's about AU$215).

It'll also sell at a reduced rate on Amazon.com for Amazon Prime members. Usually, you'll expect to pay $50 less in exchange for seeing ads.

A few things stand out. It's a rare phone with a removable battery. Its 5-megapixel front-facing camera has a dedicated selfie flash. And for models of the phone that come with a fingerprint reader (this will vary by region), Moto's software is capable of turning that fingerprint sensor under the phone's 5-inch screen into a navigation pad. It's something we've really come to appreciate on the G5, G5 Plus and the midrange Moto Z2 Play.

This E4 and the larger Moto E4 Plus (which also has a humongous 5,000mAh battery) will compete with phones such as the Nokia 3, 5 and 6, the Huawei Honor 6X, Samsung's Galaxy J3 for 2017 and even the Moto G5.

Moto's new E phones


 Motorola Moto E4 Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Display size, resolution 5-inch; 1,280x720 pixels 5.5-inch; 1,280x720 pixels
Pixel density 294ppi 267 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.8x0.37 in 6.1x3.1x0.39 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 144.5x72x9.3 mm 155x78x10 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.3 oz; 150g 6.4 oz; 181g
Mobile software Android Nougat 7.1 Android Nougat 7.1
Camera 8-megapixel 13-megapixel
Front-facing camera 5-megapixel with flash 5-megapixel with flash
Video capture 1080p 1080p
Processor Quad-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon in North America; MediaTek globally) Quad-core processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon in North America; MediaTek globally)
Storage 16GB 16GB, 32GB
RAM 2GB 2GB or 3GB (varies by region)
Expandable storage Up to 128GB Up to 128GB
Battery 2,800mAh (removable) 5,000mAh battery (nonremovable)
Fingerprint sensor Beneath screen (varies by region) Beneath screen
Connector Micro-USB Micro-USB
Special features Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant (varies by region) Dual-SIM (varies by region), splash-resistant (varies by region)
Price off-contract (USD) $130 $180
Price (GBP) £129 £159
Price (AUD) Converts to AU$215 Converts to AU$265

